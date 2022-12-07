EA Update #3 – Rewards & Progression Overhaul

Hello Sinners!

We have another huge update for you! This time we focused on streamlining the gameplay, both on the side of the meta progression and during a run.

New progression

In the city of Nadir, you can find a new construction tree UI with much more building upgrades, each providing smaller updates in the cards and Damned list, but also much cheaper.

Because of this change, we strongly recommend the removal of your old saves, as the previous data might not reflect the proper game progression.

During the run, you can now craft your cards after every battle: two Abilities chosen from rewards will now immediately merge into a Double Card to be added to your deck. This means you are not bound by the previous requirement of matching the Ability cost to create a card.

As a result, we also made some additional changes on the map:

Deck change node now occurs less often and does not allow to Dismantle a card. You can only use it to create a new card or edit an existing one.

New node: Camp , represented by a blue gate on the run map. Inside, you can choose one of three options: Heal 10% of your HP, Dismantle one card, Return to Nadir.

You can’t return to Nadir at any time anymore, the only way to get back to the city with all rewards in your pocket is through the Camp node. But there’s more! We have also added Endless mode: now, once you beat the boss, you can immediately start the new run with your current deck and character progress, but at a higher difficulty level.

And that is still not all of the major changes: the game now has full gamepad support!

We also made multiple minor fixes, such as: