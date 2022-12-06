Update 0.9.1 Released!

A new update for Grow Flow has been released, containing the following:
-
Added three new achievements
-
Added new progression icons to the Extras menu
-
Began implementing par times (currently only for Chapter 1)
-
Added a new Achievements menu
-
Fixed a bug where certain Chapter 6 levels wouldn't autosave
-
Fixed a bug where loading a save while inside an Unsafe Zone breaks Unsafe Zones entirely
-
Fixed a bug where the number of the level was shown as zero on the tenth level of any given chapter
-
Fixed one of Anna's animation on Chapter 2 Level 3 not looping properly
-
Greatly optimized memory management in the Extras menu. Likely doesn't affect you in any way, but hey, i'm proud of it!
Thank you very much for your support!
