Update 0.9.1 Released!

A new update for Grow Flow has been released, containing the following:

Added three new achievements

Added new progression icons to the Extras menu

Began implementing par times (currently only for Chapter 1)

Added a new Achievements menu

Fixed a bug where certain Chapter 6 levels wouldn't autosave

Fixed a bug where loading a save while inside an Unsafe Zone breaks Unsafe Zones entirely

Fixed a bug where the number of the level was shown as zero on the tenth level of any given chapter

Fixed one of Anna's animation on Chapter 2 Level 3 not looping properly