New Update: New Zone, Enemies & more!

Hey Humans,

The new update is finally here! A whole new zone with all its not-so-friendly inhabitants is waiting for you.

**

New Zone

**

The Gut: Zone 5 An entirely new area, that can be accessed after completing zone 4 (Upper District)

**

New Enemies & Boss

**

5 new unique enemies.

The Oculus: New boss.

The Nightgaunt: New miniboss.

**

New Weapon, Ability, Sidearm and Transmutations

**

The Shield blade : New main weapon. A shield that can be thrown to spin in place and then pulled back.

: New main weapon. A shield that can be thrown to spin in place and then pulled back. Face of the swarm : A new ultimate ability, that lets you transform into an invulnerable void cloud and spawn a swarm of flying minions.

: A new ultimate ability, that lets you transform into an invulnerable void cloud and spawn a swarm of flying minions. Ice shards : A new sidearm that creates a cloud of frost.

: A new sidearm that creates a cloud of frost. New Transmutations can be unlocked by completing rites.

New Rites

Rite of the Spartan

Rite of the Turtle

Rite of the Usurper

Rite of the Sovereign

Rite of the Meerkat

Additional improvements:

Lots of new upgrades, old alteration trees have been reworked and new ones added.

A new upgrade feature that lets you see what upgrades one unlocks

An updated upgrades system with more focus on synergies between upgrades that enables more strategies with different weapons.

General art and animation polish.

Boss intros

We hope you will enjoy this new update! If you want to help us make Madshot even better, join us on Discord to share your feedback and participate in our exclusive beta testing sessions.

The abyss and all of its crowded paths are waiting for you.

See you there!