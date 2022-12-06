 Skip to content

Blocks Tracks Trains update for 6 December 2022

Update 1.4.3 - Nicer Train Tracks

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update replaces the old system for calculating train track shapes. Train tracks should now be smoother and easier to build. The new system handles also long stretches of tracks better than before.

