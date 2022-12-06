 Skip to content

Runes of Magic update for 6 December 2022

Winter Events 2022

The Advent season is upon us and the first snow is falling over Taborea. People across the land are preparing and getting into the festive spirit…

But new adventures lurk around every corner in this land of magic. This year is no different, as wild monsters walk abroad once more, and we plan a host of exciting events.

So get your weapons polished up ready and come by regularly to find full details on all our winter events.

More info : https://forum.runesofmagic.gameforge.com/forum/thread/9915-winter-events-2022/

Have fun with the events!

The RoM Team.

