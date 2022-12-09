Something little for you...

Hello underwater adventure seekers!

Here’s what we have for you today… 🐟🐠

added full pad support (all subtitles and hints are prepared especially for players with connected pads )

(all subtitles and hints are prepared ) added option to raise the aquarium for players who do not have a mouse (they play on a touchpad)

for players who do not have a mouse (they play on a touchpad) aquarium no longer needs to be on the workbench to remove moss from it

to remove moss from it fixed many minor bugs and blockers

We have actually a pretty big surprise for you! Something exciting is coming to the game soon! Here’s a little spoiler - what do you think it is?...

Enjoy Aquarist now in the lower price, 20% OFF! and don't forget to check out Aquarist VR which comes out TODAY!

Have a great weekend!

Aquarist Team

