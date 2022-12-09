Something little for you...

Hello underwater adventure seekers!
Here’s what we have for you today… 🐟🐠
- added full pad support (all subtitles and hints are prepared especially for players with connected pads)
- added option to raise the aquarium for players who do not have a mouse (they play on a touchpad)
- aquarium no longer needs to be on the workbench to remove moss from it
- fixed many minor bugs and blockers
We have actually a pretty big surprise for you! Something exciting is coming to the game soon! Here’s a little spoiler - what do you think it is?...
Enjoy Aquarist now in the lower price, 20% OFF! and don't forget to check out Aquarist VR which comes out TODAY!
Have a great weekend!
Aquarist Team
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1430760/Aquarist__build_aquariums_grow_fish_develop_your_business/
Changed files in this update