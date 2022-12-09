 Skip to content

Aquarist update for 9 December 2022

Something little for you...

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello underwater adventure seekers!
Here’s what we have for you today… 🐟🐠

  • added full pad support (all subtitles and hints are prepared especially for players with connected pads)
  • added option to raise the aquarium for players who do not have a mouse (they play on a touchpad)
  • aquarium no longer needs to be on the workbench to remove moss from it
  • fixed many minor bugs and blockers

We have actually a pretty big surprise for you! Something exciting is coming to the game soon! Here’s a little spoiler - what do you think it is?...

Enjoy Aquarist now in the lower price, 20% OFF! and don't forget to check out Aquarist VR which comes out TODAY!

Have a great weekend!
Aquarist Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1430760/Aquarist__build_aquariums_grow_fish_develop_your_business/

