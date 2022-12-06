Day 1 Patch Notes

Hello!

It's been almost 24 hours since Under the Moon was released! We are committed to continuing to improve the Under the Moon until we give you the best experience. That's why we listened to your feedback and tried to fix the issues with the day one patch.

We've fixed:

Achivement bugs are fixed

Sound problems are fixed in maps

Germany loop problem is fixed

Turkish language problem is fixed

Level Design problems are fixed (NPC stuck problem)

Thank you for believing and trusting us! Under the Moon will come to a much better game with your feedback.