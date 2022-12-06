 Skip to content

Under The Moon update for 6 December 2022

Day 1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10088180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been almost 24 hours since Under the Moon was released! We are committed to continuing to improve the Under the Moon until we give you the best experience. That's why we listened to your feedback and tried to fix the issues with the day one patch.

We've fixed:

  • Achivement bugs are fixed
    Sound problems are fixed in maps
  • Germany loop problem is fixed
  • Turkish language problem is fixed
  • Level Design problems are fixed (NPC stuck problem)

Thank you for believing and trusting us! Under the Moon will come to a much better game with your feedback.

