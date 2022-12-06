Hot Fix 0.16.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10087979 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 20:32:03 UTC by Wendy

The Winter Plaza has now been ushered in, and with it are some bug fixes, changes, and optimizations!

Holidays 2022 On The Way

Keep your eyes out for a larger Holiday update soon! Santa Claws will be coming to town with presents and events for all to enjoy.

Individual Voice Volumes

You can now adjust the volume of players in the Plaza/Condos!

Below is the full changelog!

Changes

You can now adjust the voice volume of other players individually

End of Halloween events

Plaza: The red foot-paths on the jungle side of the island now have a path cleared through the snow down the middle of them

Plaza: Added snow coatings to several structures that were missing them

Plaza: The winter plaza now uses the new volumetric fog

Plaza: The boardwalk has been properly set up for snow, with mounds of snow littered about and paths cleared through the snow

Condo: Improved rotation gizmo handle so it's easier to grab

Added a setting to zoom mode (default Z key) that toggles zoom mode on key press instead of requiring you to hold the key down. This setting is in Gameplay > Camera/View

Little Crusaders: Reduced minimum player count to 2

Condo: Improved holiday string lights generation

Bug Fixes

Fixed custom input/keybind settings not saving

Plaza: Removed a duplicate sign for Dark Voyage that was Z-fighting with itself

Plaza: Fixed panes of glass at buildings around the plaza having strange black lighting on one side

Condo: Fixed alt-drag copy creating a group of the selected items, even if the selected items were not in a group previously

Dark Voyage: Doors are now properly baked animations, so they will open properly and in sync with the ride

Plaza: Fixed some holes at the docks area between the beach and the tiled walkway

Fixed broken reflection captures in Ball Race: Event Horizon, Ball Race: Nimbus, Condo: Courtyard, Condo: Highrise, Condo: House, Condo: Underwater

Workshop Editor: Fixed workshop shoulder inverse setting being reset if any other metadata was changed

Workshop Editor: Fixed workshop shoulder data being lost when loading shoulder metadata that had the inverse option checked

Condo: Fixed Canvas Door & Canvas Door Hatch not restoring/saving canvas data properly

Optimizations

Optimized more flying pets: UFO, flying pumpkin, flying skull pet, flying flaming skull pet, skeleton friend, wizard fish pet, and cupid pet

LOD bone optimizations on various character models, including zombies in Zombie Massacre and default player models. Should help lower bone calculations on the CPU & GPU

Optimized fish AI, creating a fish AI subsystem that manages fish AI in a more controlled way which will help reduce CPU usage when having lots of fish in a condo

Reduced the resolution of several over-sized textures in the plaza for optimization reasons

Pre-recorded movement of the monorail, alleviating stutters resulting from speed changes (does not alleviate all stutters)

