Hello players, we are releasing a patch (v1.2.8.3)

Fixed central server

Fixed dead bodies

Fixed SCP-106 room falling in void

If you have turned off the central server, it is recommended to turn it on again for security.

With best wishes,

Fusion Creators Studio