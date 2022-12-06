PATCH 2.5. ON TARGET!

🔸 Added a new, unusual submachine gun rarely seen in games – PP-2000.

🔸 Changed the handling of ammo, boxes, and magazines to make them more realistic: to load magazines from boxes, you need to hold both the magazine and the box; to load the magazine with single ammo, you need to hold both the ammo and the magazine. However, it is still possible to put ammo in boxes even if you are not holding the box.

🔸 Improved the first two missions, according to players’ feedback, to make them more accessible: mission items are now easier to find, the number of monsters and anomalies has been reduced, their location has been changed, and the initial tutorials have been improved.

🔸 Significantly improved aiming and adjusted firearms to make the gunplay experience more complete. New aim input smoothing will work with all types of sights and even without them when shooting from the shoulder.

🔸 The Kolkhoz Zarya and Pechorsk Castle locations have been improved – new environment details and areas for exploration have been added, and now they have more interesting places and loot stashes.

🔸 The Committee has decorated the base for the upcoming holidays. In each location, you’ll find a pack of sparklers that will bring you into a festive mood.

🔸 Ammo boxes placed on fire will explode as many times as many rounds there are in the box. Single rounds always explode; they don’t just disappear in the fire.

🔸 Knives thrown at Fragments no longer disappear when a Fragment dies.

🔸.357 ammo can now be placed into a side pouch.

🔸 Wrapped paper is no longer removed from the ramrod, and the black paper that used to break ramrods has been removed.

🔸 The Shine Bright achievement no longer requires an Atom Artifact.

🔸 Support for new effects from BHaptics has been added. Experience your raids in the Pechorsk anomaly in full contact!

🔸 Mechanical sights on some guns now work better and are more accurate.

🔸 Improved game audio: added new music for starting locations, important announcements no longer play simultaneously, fixed some sound bugs, added new sound effects: knife hitting wood and plastic, dart falling to the floor.

🔸 Improved shadow performance.

🔸 Optimized graphics, improved special effects, and improved overall performance.

🔸 The flashlight no longer causes the fog wall to flicker under certain conditions.

🔸 Cigarette packs no longer get stuck in pouches.

🔸 Fixed bugs related to text notes.

🔸 Fixed the appearance of jammed weapons.