Update 2022.12.05 v1.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10087740 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 14:06:21 UTC by Wendy

Hey detectives,

The following issues are addressed in this second patch based on player feedback.

Removed visual inconsistencies

A number of visual glitches were removed and some legacy visuals were updated to improve the clarity of the game.

More typos fixed

A number of typos and grammar mistakes were corrected in the texts of the game.

Bugs fixed

Fixed a bug where in scenario 10 one could input repeated phrases in the virtue solver and receive the correct evaluation.

Fixed a bug where in scenario 9 the incorrect phrases were given to the players in two phrase-gathering spots (although not game-breaking, the correct phrases were already given elsewhere).