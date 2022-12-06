 Skip to content

The Case of the Golden Idol update for 6 December 2022

Update 2022.12.05 v1.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10087740

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey detectives,

The following issues are addressed in this second patch based on player feedback.

Removed visual inconsistencies
A number of visual glitches were removed and some legacy visuals were updated to improve the clarity of the game.

More typos fixed
A number of typos and grammar mistakes were corrected in the texts of the game.

Bugs fixed
Fixed a bug where in scenario 10 one could input repeated phrases in the virtue solver and receive the correct evaluation.

Fixed a bug where in scenario 9 the incorrect phrases were given to the players in two phrase-gathering spots (although not game-breaking, the correct phrases were already given elsewhere).

Changed files in this update

