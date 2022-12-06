Patch Notes 1.0.3

You can join Discord server here.

Rayna Survivors Update 1.0.3 (12/06/2022)

-Enemy damage increase is reduced after every minute.

-Character now gains attribute increase at each level up after lv 60.

-6 new skill relics are added which increase the Ranger's Blast skill count.

-Steam Achievements get registered now.

-You can now close/open stats on the main screen.

-Stat screen is added to pause menu.

-Fixed the problem where enemy difficulty wouldn't reset when you press "play again" after a successful run.

-Fixed the problem where if a skill's cooldown is lower than the skill time, that skill was being used all the time and other skills wouldn't get used.

-Fixed the problem where obtained relics can be appeared in upgrade selections.

-You can now see the order of which skill is going to be used next, on top of skill bar.

-Using skills back to back is now smoother.