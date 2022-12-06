 Skip to content

Rayna Survivors update for 6 December 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can join Discord server here.

Rayna Survivors Update 1.0.3 (12/06/2022)

-Enemy damage increase is reduced after every minute.
-Character now gains attribute increase at each level up after lv 60.
-6 new skill relics are added which increase the Ranger's Blast skill count.
-Steam Achievements get registered now.
-You can now close/open stats on the main screen.
-Stat screen is added to pause menu.
-Fixed the problem where enemy difficulty wouldn't reset when you press "play again" after a successful run.
-Fixed the problem where if a skill's cooldown is lower than the skill time, that skill was being used all the time and other skills wouldn't get used.
-Fixed the problem where obtained relics can be appeared in upgrade selections.
-You can now see the order of which skill is going to be used next, on top of skill bar.
-Using skills back to back is now smoother.

