 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chrono Survival update for 6 December 2022

Patch 0.60 (Release coming soon)

Share · View all patches · Build 10087672 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I plan to release by the end of this week. The release does not mean the end of work on the game, it's mostly a marketing (in principle, there is a chance that I will change my mind). At least 2 more global patches are planned, in addition, a lot of small patches are expected in the near future.
I also ask for maximum feedback.

New Content:

  • 2 New Characters. (One of them opens for 150 achievements, if you already have more, you will need to open one more any).
  • 2 Final Locations. (Available on loops)
  • 50+ New Unlocks.
  • New Loops.

Balance:
Effects are applied through enemy opponents' blocks.

Slightly weakened enemy abilities (mainly an increase in cooldown of abilities spamming projacktails (this does not apply to bosses))

Shell- Added 15 seconds cooldown.
Tornado - -1 damage base, -2 on levels.
Clubs - -2 damage base. Maximum 5 targets.
Axe - Reload -1.5
Burger - Heals 500 -> 300. Reduced drop frequency.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1897741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link