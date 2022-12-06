Patch 0.60 (Release coming soon)

I plan to release by the end of this week. The release does not mean the end of work on the game, it's mostly a marketing (in principle, there is a chance that I will change my mind). At least 2 more global patches are planned, in addition, a lot of small patches are expected in the near future.

I also ask for maximum feedback.

New Content:



2 New Characters. (One of them opens for 150 achievements, if you already have more, you will need to open one more any).

2 Final Locations. (Available on loops)

50+ New Unlocks.

New Loops.

Balance:

Effects are applied through enemy opponents' blocks.

Slightly weakened enemy abilities (mainly an increase in cooldown of abilities spamming projacktails (this does not apply to bosses))

Shell- Added 15 seconds cooldown.

Tornado - -1 damage base, -2 on levels.

Clubs - -2 damage base. Maximum 5 targets.

Axe - Reload -1.5

Burger - Heals 500 -> 300. Reduced drop frequency.