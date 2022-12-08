 Skip to content

Otherworld Legends update for 8 December 2022

V1.15.0 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 10087649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Christmas limited-time quests start on Dec.10:
-Defeat Pickpockets to get Xmas gifts and exchange for holiday skin & pet!
-Collect decorations and unlock lobby style Merry Christmas!
Two new skins for Gérard Quentin and Peddler.
Two new pets: Olaf and Claus.
Fixed the glitch in Windshear when equipping Commando Emblem.
Fixed the glitch of Peddler's dodge.
Fixed the glitch in Magnifying Thunder.

