V1.15.0 Patch Note

Christmas limited-time quests start on Dec.10:

-Defeat Pickpockets to get Xmas gifts and exchange for holiday skin & pet!

-Collect decorations and unlock lobby style Merry Christmas!

Two new skins for Gérard Quentin and Peddler.

Two new pets: Olaf and Claus.

Fixed the glitch in Windshear when equipping Commando Emblem.

Fixed the glitch of Peddler's dodge.

Fixed the glitch in Magnifying Thunder.