_Hello everyone!
Update 1.4 has been released, a smaller update that adds some new things to the game:
- Customizable Keybindings
Gameplay keybindings can now be customized in a new Keybindings screen, replacing the old Controls screen. Accessible from the in-game menu.
- Lightning Arrows
Provides Rangers with a chance of firing a powerful Lightning arrow instead of a regular arrow when attacking. Lightning arrows explode in lightning on impact and can jump to enemies behind the explosion, dealing damage to each unit hit as well as heavy damage to enemy shields struck by the lightning.
- Wildfire Arrows
Provides Rangers with a chance of firing a powerful Wildfire arrow instead of a regular arrow when attacking. Wildfire arrows explode on impact and ignite a damaging fire that spreads across the ground.
- Dodge
Provides Rangers with a chance to dodge incoming melee attacks, completely negating their damage and effects.
- Retaliation Shot
Provides Rangers with a chance of firing a Retaliation Shot at their enemy during a successful dodge, dealing bonus damage and knocking down infantry.
Full changelist below:_
Version 1.4
-
Added a new Keybindings screen to the in-game menu, allowing for the keymappings of the following actions to be customized:
- Fire Primary Weapon
- Fire SecondaryWeapon
- Weapon Zoom
- Reload Primary Weapon
- Reload Secondary Weapon
- Toggle Build Mode
- Toggle Loadout Screen
- Equip Primary Weapon 1
- Equip Primary Weapon 2
- Equip Primary Weapon 3
- Equip Primary Weapon 4
- Equip Secondary Weapon 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon 2
- Equip Secondary Weapon 3
- Equip Secondary Weapon 4
- Use Ability Slot 1
- Use Ability Slot 2
- Use Ability Slot 3
- Use Ability Slot 4
- Use Ability Slot 5
- Use Ability Slot 6
-
Added new Research tech:
- Lightning Arrows
Rangers receive a 5% chance to fire a Lightning Arrow that explodes in lightning on impact, dealing 50 damage in a 5 meter radius.
The lightning can jump to enemies behind the explosion, dealing 75 damage on hit as well as 200 damage to enemy shields struck by the lightning.
- Wildfire Arrows
Rangers receive a 2.5% chance to fire a Wildfire Arrow that explodes on impact, dealing 75 damage in a 9 meter radius.
The explosion ignites a fire that spreads across the ground. Enemies caught in the fire suffer 15 damage per second.
- Dodge
Rangers gain +15%/+30%/+45% dodge chance.
A successful dodge allows a unit to negate all damage and effects from a melee attack.
- Retaliation Shot
Rangers receive a 50% chance to fire a Retaliation Shot at their attacker during a successful dodge.
Retaliation Shot deals 35 damage and knocks down infantry units.
-
Enemy infantry units are now briefly staggered when hit by player projectiles
-
Stalker units now lose their stealth while affected by Photon Flare
-
Rebel volunteers can now be dismissed the same as recruited Rebels
-
Reduced Rebel dismiss time from 1.5s to 0.75s
-
Replaced the Mouse Sensitivity slider in the Options menu with Mouse Sensitivity X and Mouse Sensitivity Y sliders
-
Fixed a bug with Avenger and Paladin gun turret target prediction
-
Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause infantry units to not engage in melee combat
-
Changed the price improvement of the Ample Spoils trait from 75% to 100%
-
Changed the color scheme of the Options menu
-
Changed the formatting of tech description texts in the Research screen
