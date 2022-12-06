_Hello everyone!

Update 1.4 has been released, a smaller update that adds some new things to the game:

Full changelist below:_

Added a new Keybindings screen to the in-game menu, allowing for the keymappings of the following actions to be customized: Fire Primary Weapon

Fire SecondaryWeapon

Weapon Zoom

Reload Primary Weapon

Reload Secondary Weapon

Toggle Build Mode

Toggle Loadout Screen

Equip Primary Weapon 1

Equip Primary Weapon 2

Equip Primary Weapon 3

Equip Primary Weapon 4

Equip Secondary Weapon 1

Equip Secondary Weapon 2

Equip Secondary Weapon 3

Equip Secondary Weapon 4

Use Ability Slot 1

Use Ability Slot 2

Use Ability Slot 3

Use Ability Slot 4

Use Ability Slot 5

Use Ability Slot 6

Added new Research tech: Lightning Arrows

Rangers receive a 5% chance to fire a Lightning Arrow that explodes in lightning on impact, dealing 50 damage in a 5 meter radius.

The lightning can jump to enemies behind the explosion, dealing 75 damage on hit as well as 200 damage to enemy shields struck by the lightning.

Rangers receive a chance to fire a that explodes in lightning on impact, dealing damage in a meter radius. The lightning can jump to enemies behind the explosion, dealing damage on hit as well as damage to enemy shields struck by the lightning. Wildfire Arrows

Rangers receive a 2.5% chance to fire a Wildfire Arrow that explodes on impact, dealing 75 damage in a 9 meter radius.

The explosion ignites a fire that spreads across the ground. Enemies caught in the fire suffer 15 damage per second.

Rangers receive a chance to fire a that explodes on impact, dealing damage in a meter radius. The explosion ignites a fire that spreads across the ground. Enemies caught in the fire suffer damage per second. Dodge

Rangers gain +15%/+30%/+45% dodge chance.

A successful dodge allows a unit to negate all damage and effects from a melee attack.

Rangers gain dodge chance. A successful dodge allows a unit to negate all damage and effects from a melee attack. Retaliation Shot

Rangers receive a 50% chance to fire a Retaliation Shot at their attacker during a successful dodge.

Retaliation Shot deals 35 damage and knocks down infantry units.

Enemy infantry units are now briefly staggered when hit by player projectiles

Stalker units now lose their stealth while affected by Photon Flare

Rebel volunteers can now be dismissed the same as recruited Rebels

Reduced Rebel dismiss time from 1.5s to 0.75s

Replaced the Mouse Sensitivity slider in the Options menu with Mouse Sensitivity X and Mouse Sensitivity Y sliders

Fixed a bug with Avenger and Paladin gun turret target prediction

Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause infantry units to not engage in melee combat

Changed the price improvement of the Ample Spoils trait from 75% to 100%

Changed the color scheme of the Options menu