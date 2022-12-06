 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Undecember update for 6 December 2022

Dec. 8 Temporary Maintenance Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10087311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing temporary maintenance on Dec. 8.
We apologize for the inconvenience due to the temporary maintenance.
Please refer to the following information for details about the temporary maintenance.

[Dec. 8 Temporary Maintenance]

1. Temporary Maintenance Schedule
: Dec. 8 2022 08:00 ~ 09:30 (UTC+9)

2. Maintenance Details

  • Server Stabilization

3. NOTES
■ Maintenance schedule is subject to change due to the service circumstances.
■ Please log out of the game in a safe environment as it is unavailable during maintenance.
■ Guest accounts may be lost when uninstalling or reinstalling the game.
■ The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before maintenance begins.

UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a stable game service.

Thank you.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10087311
Depot 1549251
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link