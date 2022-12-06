Dec. 8 Temporary Maintenance Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing temporary maintenance on Dec. 8.

We apologize for the inconvenience due to the temporary maintenance.

Please refer to the following information for details about the temporary maintenance.

[Dec. 8 Temporary Maintenance]

1. Temporary Maintenance Schedule

: Dec. 8 2022 08:00 ~ 09:30 (UTC+9)

2. Maintenance Details

Server Stabilization

3. NOTES

■ Maintenance schedule is subject to change due to the service circumstances.

■ Please log out of the game in a safe environment as it is unavailable during maintenance.

■ Guest accounts may be lost when uninstalling or reinstalling the game.

■ The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before maintenance begins.

UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a stable game service.

Thank you.