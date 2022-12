Share · View all patches · Build 10087289 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Birders!

Have you ruffled your feathers for winter yet? 🐦 The holidays are approaching, and with them, the seasonal holiday background! ❄️

Settle in with your birds in a snow-covered, festive nature preserve, find hidden interactions, and feel the holiday spirit. 🎄

The background is available until December 31 or unlimited with the Seasonal Decorative Pack.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1816700/Wingspan_Seasonal_Decorative_Pack/

P.S. New project reveal is TOMORROW! And we have set a time: 6 pm CET/ 9 am PST. Exciting, we can't wait!