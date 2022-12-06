 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

少女妖精弹珠台 Elf Girl Pinball update for 6 December 2022

The store has added the option of whether to wear clothes

Share · View all patches · Build 10087138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The store has added the option of whether to wear clothes
Complement the bug that the character below does not play the orgasm animation
Fix the bug that the gold coins obtained in the interactive interface are not saved

Changed files in this update

Depot 2074891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link