 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bombergrounds: Reborn update for 6 December 2022

Season 1 - Cherryblossom Winter

Share · View all patches · Build 10087011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Bombers!💣
Welcome to the new season – the Cherryblossom Winter

This is the first feature patch of Bombergrounds: Reborn, we’ve added new animals, custom games, party finder and a bunch of new content! 😍

📣 Patch Notes for 1.1.0 ❤
New features

  • New Season: The Cherryblossom Winter (Season 1)
  • New Animals: Hamsto and Truffy.
  • New Feature: Custom Games!
  • New Feature: Party Finder!
  • New Maps, Emojis, Holiday Event: Winter Skins & more
  • Battle Pass: Cheaper & Improved!
  • Balance changes

Shop

  • Blastbucks shop(more information coming soon)

Bugfixes & Improvements

  • Fixed ability issues with Paw, Fangs, Iggy.

Changed files in this update

Bombergrounds Content Depot 1104451
  • Loading history…
Bombergrounds MACOS Depot 1104453
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link