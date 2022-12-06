Season 1 - Cherryblossom Winter

Hey Bombers!💣
Welcome to the new season – the Cherryblossom Winter
This is the first feature patch of Bombergrounds: Reborn, we’ve added new animals, custom games, party finder and a bunch of new content! 😍
📣 Patch Notes for 1.1.0 ❤
New features
- New Season: The Cherryblossom Winter (Season 1)
- New Animals: Hamsto and Truffy.
- New Feature: Custom Games!
- New Feature: Party Finder!
- New Maps, Emojis, Holiday Event: Winter Skins & more
- Battle Pass: Cheaper & Improved!
- Balance changes
Shop
- Blastbucks shop(more information coming soon)
Bugfixes & Improvements
- Fixed ability issues with Paw, Fangs, Iggy.
Changed files in this update