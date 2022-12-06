Season 1 - Cherryblossom Winter

Share · View all patches · Build 10087011 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey Bombers!💣

Welcome to the new season – the Cherryblossom Winter

This is the first feature patch of Bombergrounds: Reborn, we’ve added new animals, custom games, party finder and a bunch of new content! 😍

📣 Patch Notes for 1.1.0 ❤

New features

New Season: The Cherryblossom Winter (Season 1)

New Animals: Hamsto and Truffy.

New Feature: Custom Games!

New Feature: Party Finder!

New Maps, Emojis, Holiday Event: Winter Skins & more

Battle Pass: Cheaper & Improved!

Balance changes

Shop

Blastbucks shop(more information coming soon)

Bugfixes & Improvements