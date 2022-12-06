 Skip to content

Scare Girl update for 6 December 2022

Huge Fps Boost getting at least 100 to 120 fps And i Added Multiplayer Kinda

Share · View all patches · Build 10086788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Huge Fps Boost And i Added Multiplayer but i think once u die in multiplayer u get kick out i need to fix it But U Guys Get a Fps Boost Cause im Using My Gaming Pc Instead Of Gaming Laptop Srry For Those who played in the beginning i should of use my gaming pc instead. I will Work On Level 6 and Fix The Multiplayer a bit.

