Huge Fps Boost And i Added Multiplayer but i think once u die in multiplayer u get kick out i need to fix it But U Guys Get a Fps Boost Cause im Using My Gaming Pc Instead Of Gaming Laptop Srry For Those who played in the beginning i should of use my gaming pc instead. I will Work On Level 6 and Fix The Multiplayer a bit.
Scare Girl update for 6 December 2022
Huge Fps Boost getting at least 100 to 120 fps And i Added Multiplayer Kinda
Patchnotes via Steam Community
