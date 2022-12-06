In-Game Timer goes live!



Have you ever been playing OneShot and thought "I sure would like a way to know exactly how long I've been playing this game, down to the millisecond"? Well you're in luck, since this update adds the option to show an in-game timer while playing the game!

To turn on the in-game timer, just create a blank text file named "igt.ini" in the game's root directory, and the game will display it the next time you start it up.

Is this for speedrunners? Yes. Yes this is mostly for speedrunners.