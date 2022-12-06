Hey folks,
We're excited to reveal the first big environment art update to the first 4 worlds! We've been in early access for a long time now, so it's a huge milestone for us to finally show you what the game is really meant to look like! Plus updates to all the characters, some victory and loss animations and lots of little difficulty tweaks.
We hope you love playing in these worlds as much as we love creating them!
More coming very soon
Joon Shining update for 6 December 2022
Huge environment update!
Hey folks,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update