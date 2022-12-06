 Skip to content

Joon Shining update for 6 December 2022

Huge environment update!

Joon Shining update for 6 December 2022

Build 10086613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks,
We're excited to reveal the first big environment art update to the first 4 worlds! We've been in early access for a long time now, so it's a huge milestone for us to finally show you what the game is really meant to look like! Plus updates to all the characters, some victory and loss animations and lots of little difficulty tweaks.
We hope you love playing in these worlds as much as we love creating them!
More coming very soon

