 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A2 Zygon update for 6 December 2022

Added Leaderboards

Share · View all patches · Build 10086377 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Leaderboards have been added that record your high scores. If you already have high scores, they should be automatically written to the leaderboards when you open up the game.

Erasing your save data will also get rid of your leaderboard scores.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1910491
  • Loading history…
Depot 1910492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link