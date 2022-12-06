 Skip to content

轮回修仙路 update for 6 December 2022

12.6正式版更新公告

轮回修仙路 update for 6 December 2022

12.6正式版更新公告

Build 10086231

  1. Fixed incorrect display of blood bar on pet interface

  2. Added widescreen 3440 x 1440 and 2560 x 1080 resolution

  3. Added Danfang interface to display the current drug resistance

  4. Fixed an issue where groups with more materials would not be selected preferentially when refining

  5. The Void Medicine garden will be refreshed once every 10 years to temporarily solve the problem of difficulty in collecting medicine

  6. Improve the success rate of the mixer, no longer 11 broken

  7. Fixed a BUG where reincarnation caused the number of NPCS to increase, and also optimized the problem of stalling as the world evolved

  8. PS: If you play for a long time, you can export the archive to delete the NPC data and re-import it

  9. Add the map guide to the secret area, no longer waste time because of the wrong way

  10. Fixed the problem with Difficulty and Hell difficulty

  11. Fixed the issue where the age limit was not deducted when dying, the age limit would be displayed correctly after recalculation

  12. Fixed the bug where the pet Fusang Bloodline was immobilized by learning toxic skills (required to reset the bloodline)

  13. Fixed the wrong placement of bear and crocodile

  14. Greatly reduce the quantity of herbs required for 1-3 Pindanfang

  15. In Hell Difficulty, death cannot be reincarnated. Instead, death directly enters reincarnation

  16. Fix for social pages not being arranged in the correct order of intimacy

  17. Increased the mouse sensitivity speed limit

  18. Fixed a bug where pets could not be revived

  19. Fixed an issue where ascension after reincarnation might not be completed

  20. Fixed void maps not displaying ICONS

