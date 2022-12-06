12.6正式版更新公告

Fixed incorrect display of blood bar on pet interface

Added widescreen 3440 x 1440 and 2560 x 1080 resolution

Added Danfang interface to display the current drug resistance

Fixed an issue where groups with more materials would not be selected preferentially when refining

The Void Medicine garden will be refreshed once every 10 years to temporarily solve the problem of difficulty in collecting medicine

Improve the success rate of the mixer, no longer 11 broken

Fixed a BUG where reincarnation caused the number of NPCS to increase, and also optimized the problem of stalling as the world evolved

PS: If you play for a long time, you can export the archive to delete the NPC data and re-import it

Add the map guide to the secret area, no longer waste time because of the wrong way

Fixed the problem with Difficulty and Hell difficulty

Fixed the issue where the age limit was not deducted when dying, the age limit would be displayed correctly after recalculation

Fixed the bug where the pet Fusang Bloodline was immobilized by learning toxic skills (required to reset the bloodline)

Fixed the wrong placement of bear and crocodile

Greatly reduce the quantity of herbs required for 1-3 Pindanfang

In Hell Difficulty, death cannot be reincarnated. Instead, death directly enters reincarnation

Fix for social pages not being arranged in the correct order of intimacy

Increased the mouse sensitivity speed limit

Fixed a bug where pets could not be revived

Fixed an issue where ascension after reincarnation might not be completed