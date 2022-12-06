Patch 1.1.4

BALANCE UPDATES
AUGMENTS
NERFS
- Rowan: Heal Sprite | 3x -> 2x HP Regeneration
- Ethryn: Matriarch's Halo | 15% -> 12% Missing HP Heal
- Tuft: Volatile Treasure | 80 -> 60 Damage
- Fiorne: Dreadborn Artifact | 20% -> 15% missing HP bonus damage
- Rose: Homing Belt | 5 -> 3s duration of returning Swords
- Brutus: Blood Helm | 40% -> 30% bonus Range
- Beastbless | 10 -> 3s of effect persisting after standing in it
- Crownstaker | 15% -> 12.5% bonus damage per Captain slain
- Foehammer | 10% -> 7.5% bonus damage per enemy in Aspect
- Warplate | 10 -> 7.5 bonus Armor per enemy in Aspect
- Courage | 4/8% -> 3/6% max HP bonus damage
BUFFS
- Aegisbreaker | 2s -> 3s duration of reduced healing
HEROS
BUFFS
- Rayo Storm Shot | 5% increased Attack Speed
- Belroth Boulder Toss | 45 -> 60 Damage
NERFS
- Brutus Head Splitter | 40 -> 30 Minimum Damage on charge
- Brutus Head Splitter | 1 -> 5s Cancel Cast Cooldown
- Brutus Head Splitter | 8 -> 10s Cooldown
BUGS FIXED | FEATURES ADDED
- Players can now roam around the map after they LOCK IN. 3 seconds before the Round Starts, players will reset to the spawn. Unfortunately right now while you can use abilities, they won't do any damage to opponents during this LOCK IN phase
- Added a QUIT button to "Servers Not Up" screen
- Added a Refresh button in CUSTOM lobby search
- Increased font of Damage/Heal Numbers in Combat
- Fixed a bug where you would type /ALL but it would send to /TEAM (and vice verca)
- Optimized the client to be more responsive so there's less lag between switching sections
- Fixed a bug where Heros wouldn't show up in Hero Select for some players (hopefully this one stays fixed)
- Optimized some SFX for better Hit Registration clarity
We also buffed Somnia:
Small nudges to her base kit. Long term needs some augment love
Ultimate:
Tick damage increased from 120 -> 150. Increases damage per tick from 4 -> 5
Slow increased from 27.5% -> 30%
Shift:
Pool damage increased from 40 per second (10 per tick) to 50 per second (12 per tick)
Changed depots in dev7 branch