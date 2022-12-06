Patch 1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10086207 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

BALANCE UPDATES

AUGMENTS

NERFS

Rowan: Heal Sprite | 3x -> 2x HP Regeneration

Ethryn: Matriarch's Halo | 15% -> 12% Missing HP Heal

Tuft: Volatile Treasure | 80 -> 60 Damage

Fiorne: Dreadborn Artifact | 20% -> 15% missing HP bonus damage

Rose: Homing Belt | 5 -> 3s duration of returning Swords

Brutus: Blood Helm | 40% -> 30% bonus Range

Beastbless | 10 -> 3s of effect persisting after standing in it

Crownstaker | 15% -> 12.5% bonus damage per Captain slain

Foehammer | 10% -> 7.5% bonus damage per enemy in Aspect

Warplate | 10 -> 7.5 bonus Armor per enemy in Aspect

Courage | 4/8% -> 3/6% max HP bonus damage

BUFFS

Aegisbreaker | 2s -> 3s duration of reduced healing

HEROS

BUFFS

Rayo Storm Shot | 5% increased Attack Speed

Belroth Boulder Toss | 45 -> 60 Damage

NERFS

Brutus Head Splitter | 40 -> 30 Minimum Damage on charge

Brutus Head Splitter | 1 -> 5s Cancel Cast Cooldown

Brutus Head Splitter | 8 -> 10s Cooldown

BUGS FIXED | FEATURES ADDED

Players can now roam around the map after they LOCK IN. 3 seconds before the Round Starts, players will reset to the spawn. Unfortunately right now while you can use abilities, they won't do any damage to opponents during this LOCK IN phase

Added a QUIT button to "Servers Not Up" screen

Added a Refresh button in CUSTOM lobby search

Increased font of Damage/Heal Numbers in Combat

Fixed a bug where you would type /ALL but it would send to /TEAM (and vice verca)

Optimized the client to be more responsive so there's less lag between switching sections

Fixed a bug where Heros wouldn't show up in Hero Select for some players (hopefully this one stays fixed)

Optimized some SFX for better Hit Registration clarity

We also buffed Somnia:

Small nudges to her base kit. Long term needs some augment love

Ultimate:

Tick damage increased from 120 -> 150. Increases damage per tick from 4 -> 5

Slow increased from 27.5% -> 30%

Shift:

Pool damage increased from 40 per second (10 per tick) to 50 per second (12 per tick)