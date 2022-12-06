[Maintenance] Scheduled Maintenance Announcement

<Event>
- December of GrandChase Event (December 7th After Maintenance - December 28th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
- Attendance Log
- Log in daily for 30 minutes to get various reward items.
- Players who log in for 15 days will receive Pet Mittens Card.
- Every Week Event Mission
- Clear different missions on Week 1, Week 2, and Week 3 to receive different weekly rewards.
- Players can progress through 3 missions per week to a total of 9 missions.
- Weekly missions will reset on 00:00 every Wednesday (UTC+0)
- Players can check out the missions on the Event Mission Page in the main lobby.
- Players must claim the rewards after completing the missions. Players cannot receive rewards for the missions in the previous week.
2-1) Week 1 Mission & Reward
- Clear Champion Mode Dungeon 3 Times: Premium GC Club (5 Days)
- Clear Champion Mode Dungeon 6 Times: Chase EXP Potion x30
- Clear Champion Mode Dungeon 9 Times: Advanced Rune Summon Chest x15
2-2) Week 2 Mission & Reward
- Clear Event Dungeon 3 Times: Premium GC Club (5 Days)
- Clear Event Dungeon 6 Times: Chase EXP Potion x30
- Clear Event Dungeon 9 Times: Advanced Rune Summon Chest x15
2-3) Week 3 Mission & Reward
- Clear Hero Dungeon 3 Times: Premium GC Club (5 Days)
- Clear Hero Dungeon 6 Times: Chase EXP Potion x30
- Clear Hero Dungeon 9 Times: Advanced Rune Summon Chest x15
- Real or Fake Santa Monster Hunt Mission
- Hunt down the Santa Monster that appears in the dungeons randomly to acquire Santa's Gift Bundle.
- Collect Santa's Gift Bundle to craft Cutie Christmas Coordi Outfit or Helm in the forge list.
- Players can craft multiple Cutie Christmas Coordi Outfit or Helm depending on how many Satna's Gift Bundle are in possession.
- Santa's Gift Bundle and forge list will be deleted after the event ends.
- Certain Hero Dungeons, Event Dungeons, and other certain dungeons will not have the Santa Monster appear.
- Weekly Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Don't Miss the Login Event!
- Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, players who log into the game will receive rewards in their mailbox.
4-1) December of GrandChase Box
- Contains Iron Dragon Outfit Box x1, Archimedia Gate Box x3, and Chase EXP Potion x5
- Box will be deleted after the event ends.
4-2) Christmas Eve Box
- Contains Iron Dragon Outfit Box x2, Archimedia Gate Box x3, Chase EXP Potion x10, Advanced Rune Summon Chest x5, and GP Random Prop Reset Form x3
- Box will be deleted after the event ends.
4-3) Merry Christmas Box
- Contains Single Property Scroll (Lv.85) x1, Iron Dragon Outfit Box x2, Archimedia Gate Box x3, Chase EXP Potion x10, Advanced Rune Summon Chest x5, and GP Random Prop Reset Form x3
- Box will be deleted after the event ends.
4-4) Reward List by Date
- December 9th (Friday): December of GrandChase Box x1
- December 10th (Saturday): December of GrandChase Box x1
- December 11th (Sunday): December of GrandChase Box x1
- December 16th (Friday): December of GrandChase Box x1
- December 17th (Saturday): December of GrandChase Box x1
- December 18th (Sunday): December of GrandChase Box x1
- December 23th (Friday): December of GrandChase Box x1
- December 24th (Saturday): Christmas Eve Box x1
- December 25th (Sunday): Merry Christmas Box x1
- Weekly Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Don't Miss the Buff Event!
- December 9th (Friday): Gain EXP +30% in Dungeons, GP +30% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons
- December 10th (Saturday): Gain EXP +30% in Dungeons, GP +30% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons
- December 11th (Sunday): Gain EXP +30% in Dungeons, GP +30% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons
- December 16th (Friday): Gain EXP +30% in Dungeons, GP +30% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons
- December 17th (Saturday): Gain EXP +30% in Dungeons, GP +30% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons
- December 18th (Sunday): Gain EXP +30% in Dungeons, GP +30% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons
- December 23th (Friday): Gain EXP +30% in Dungeons, GP +30% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons
- December 24th (Saturday): Gain EXP +50% in Dungeons, GP +50% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +30% in Dungeons
- December 25th (Sunday): Gain EXP +50% in Dungeons, GP +50% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +30% in Dungeons
- Christmas in GrandChase
- Players can feel the Christmas Spirit at the Lobby and in the World Map.
- Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event
- Keter Seal Breaker Coordi (December 7th After Maintenance - December 28th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
- Dokaebi King Seal Breaker Coordi (December 14th 00:00 - January 4th, 00:00) (UTC+0)
- Sellion Seal Breaker Coordi (December 21st 00:00 - January 11th, 00:00) (UTC+0)
<Shop Items>
- New Seal Breaker Coordi (December 7th After Maintenance - December 28th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
- Star Guardian, Star Chaser Seal Breaker Coordi
- New Coordi (December 7th After Maintenance - December 28th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
- Happy Christmas Coordi
- December GrandChase Encore (December 7th After Maintenance - December 28th Before Maintenance)
3-1) Awesome Christmas Coordi
3-2) Christmas Mary Jane Pet
3-3) Christmas Peng Peng
<Bug Fixes/Improvements>
- Improvements to UI
- Added a function to receive all attached items in mailbox
- Improved Pet Skill to not take up inventory space
- Other Bug Fixes/Improvements
- Fixed a bug where other players could not resurrect after the party leader has resurrected in a dungeon under certain circumstances
<Banned Players Notice>
Number of players banned for abnormal acquisition of in -game items: 197 (2 Year Bans)
Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 2 (Permanent Bans)
Number of players banned for abnormal gameplay: 292 (30/40 day bans, items recalled)
We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.
Changed depots in qa-version branch