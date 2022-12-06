[Maintenance] Scheduled Maintenance Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10086178 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 07:06:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

<Event>

December of GrandChase Event (December 7th After Maintenance - December 28th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)

Attendance Log



Log in daily for 30 minutes to get various reward items.

Players who log in for 15 days will receive Pet Mittens Card.

Every Week Event Mission

Clear different missions on Week 1, Week 2, and Week 3 to receive different weekly rewards.

Players can progress through 3 missions per week to a total of 9 missions.

Weekly missions will reset on 00:00 every Wednesday (UTC+0)

Players can check out the missions on the Event Mission Page in the main lobby.

Players must claim the rewards after completing the missions. Players cannot receive rewards for the missions in the previous week.

2-1) Week 1 Mission & Reward

Clear Champion Mode Dungeon 3 Times: Premium GC Club (5 Days)

Clear Champion Mode Dungeon 6 Times: Chase EXP Potion x30

Clear Champion Mode Dungeon 9 Times: Advanced Rune Summon Chest x15

2-2) Week 2 Mission & Reward

Clear Event Dungeon 3 Times: Premium GC Club (5 Days)

Clear Event Dungeon 6 Times: Chase EXP Potion x30

Clear Event Dungeon 9 Times: Advanced Rune Summon Chest x15

2-3) Week 3 Mission & Reward

Clear Hero Dungeon 3 Times: Premium GC Club (5 Days)

Clear Hero Dungeon 6 Times: Chase EXP Potion x30

Clear Hero Dungeon 9 Times: Advanced Rune Summon Chest x15

Real or Fake Santa Monster Hunt Mission



Hunt down the Santa Monster that appears in the dungeons randomly to acquire Santa's Gift Bundle.

Collect Santa's Gift Bundle to craft Cutie Christmas Coordi Outfit or Helm in the forge list.

Players can craft multiple Cutie Christmas Coordi Outfit or Helm depending on how many Satna's Gift Bundle are in possession.

Santa's Gift Bundle and forge list will be deleted after the event ends.

Certain Hero Dungeons, Event Dungeons, and other certain dungeons will not have the Santa Monster appear.

Weekly Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Don't Miss the Login Event!

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, players who log into the game will receive rewards in their mailbox.

4-1) December of GrandChase Box

Contains Iron Dragon Outfit Box x1, Archimedia Gate Box x3, and Chase EXP Potion x5

Box will be deleted after the event ends.

4-2) Christmas Eve Box

Contains Iron Dragon Outfit Box x2, Archimedia Gate Box x3, Chase EXP Potion x10, Advanced Rune Summon Chest x5, and GP Random Prop Reset Form x3

Box will be deleted after the event ends.

4-3) Merry Christmas Box

Contains Single Property Scroll (Lv.85) x1, Iron Dragon Outfit Box x2, Archimedia Gate Box x3, Chase EXP Potion x10, Advanced Rune Summon Chest x5, and GP Random Prop Reset Form x3

Box will be deleted after the event ends.

4-4) Reward List by Date

December 9th (Friday): December of GrandChase Box x1

December 10th (Saturday): December of GrandChase Box x1

December 11th (Sunday): December of GrandChase Box x1

December 16th (Friday): December of GrandChase Box x1

December 17th (Saturday): December of GrandChase Box x1

December 18th (Sunday): December of GrandChase Box x1

December 23th (Friday): December of GrandChase Box x1

December 24th (Saturday): Christmas Eve Box x1

December 25th (Sunday): Merry Christmas Box x1

Weekly Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Don't Miss the Buff Event!

December 9th (Friday): Gain EXP +30% in Dungeons, GP +30% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons

December 10th (Saturday): Gain EXP +30% in Dungeons, GP +30% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons

December 11th (Sunday): Gain EXP +30% in Dungeons, GP +30% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons

December 16th (Friday): Gain EXP +30% in Dungeons, GP +30% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons

December 17th (Saturday): Gain EXP +30% in Dungeons, GP +30% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons

December 18th (Sunday): Gain EXP +30% in Dungeons, GP +30% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons

December 23th (Friday): Gain EXP +30% in Dungeons, GP +30% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +15% in Dungeons

December 24th (Saturday): Gain EXP +50% in Dungeons, GP +50% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +30% in Dungeons

December 25th (Sunday): Gain EXP +50% in Dungeons, GP +50% from All Modes, and Item Drop Rate +30% in Dungeons

Christmas in GrandChase

Players can feel the Christmas Spirit at the Lobby and in the World Map.

Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event

Keter Seal Breaker Coordi (December 7th After Maintenance - December 28th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)

Dokaebi King Seal Breaker Coordi (December 14th 00:00 - January 4th, 00:00) (UTC+0)

Sellion Seal Breaker Coordi (December 21st 00:00 - January 11th, 00:00) (UTC+0)



<Shop Items>

New Seal Breaker Coordi (December 7th After Maintenance - December 28th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)

Star Guardian, Star Chaser Seal Breaker Coordi



New Coordi (December 7th After Maintenance - December 28th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)

Happy Christmas Coordi



December GrandChase Encore (December 7th After Maintenance - December 28th Before Maintenance)

3-1) Awesome Christmas Coordi



3-2) Christmas Mary Jane Pet

3-3) Christmas Peng Peng

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

Improvements to UI

Added a function to receive all attached items in mailbox

Improved Pet Skill to not take up inventory space

Other Bug Fixes/Improvements

Fixed a bug where other players could not resurrect after the party leader has resurrected in a dungeon under certain circumstances

<Banned Players Notice>

Number of players banned for abnormal acquisition of in -game items: 197 (2 Year Bans)

Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 2 (Permanent Bans)

Number of players banned for abnormal gameplay: 292 (30/40 day bans, items recalled)

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.

Thank you.