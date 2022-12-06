Patch 0.29.0

Greetings Founder. A new update is here, finally introducing the long-awaited ability for multi-ship combat. This has been one of the most received pieces of feedback, so we're really excited to implement this today. Along with multi-ship combat changes, we have a ton of other new features, changes, balance adjustments, and fixes in this update.
See you on Titan soon.
Changes and New Features
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
Combat Changes
- 🪐Added Multi-ship Combat Support - ships can now be attacked by more than one ship! Enemies can attack a single player ship with multiple enemy ships too so be careful!
- Added lines between ships to show who is attacking who
- Added each attacking ship can have it's weapons manually targeted in combat view
- Added ships can continue attacking buildings while they are being attacked by another ship (Rebel ships will still change target to the first ship that attacks them)
- Added 15 New rival ship layouts
- Changed idle ships that are overlapping will slowly repel each other till they are no longer overlapping
- Changed idle player ships to automatically engage an enemy ship that is attacking another nearby friendly ship
Campaign Map Changes
- Added tooltips to all fields of the details panel for selected sectors in campaign mode and visual improvements to the campaign map to help with readability
- Added more visual differences between biomes
- Null sectors on the campaign map can now be selected, with an explanation of what they are (cannot start missions on these sectors)
- Added purchasable sectors to the campaign map - these sectors can be purchased with favor
- Purchased sectors will not have an available mission, but will grant access to any adjacent missions
- Added tooltip to "Start New Mission" button in campaign mode when an invalid sector/no sector is selected
- Added a confirmation pop-up when going to replay a mission
New Victory Cards and Starting Bonuses
-
Changed the colours of all victory cards
-
Added New Victory Cards
-
Added four new Starting Bonuses
- Down The Hatch: Residential buildings will produce less waste when built next to crevices. Crevices next to residential buildings will produce pollution
- Eco Friendly Factories: Active factories do not emit pollution. Factories can not be upgraded
- Off-brand Devices: Devices cost less resources to build. Devices take longer to build
- Cheap Construction Materials: Mineral costs for buildings are significantly reduced. Buildings are more flammable
New Council Favors and Changes
-
Added a confirm button for allocating favor. Starting a mission with unconfirmed favor allocated will have a confirmation pop-up to confirm favor allocation
-
Added New Council favor options
- Free Starting Tech: Allows you to start a session with one or more random free techs of any level
- Cost of Claiming Ruins: Reduce the influence cost of claiming Ruins
- Cost of Claiming Empty Tiles: Reduce the influence cost of claiming empty tiles
- Cost of Claiming Resource Patches: Reduce the influence cost of claiming Resource Patches
- Cost of Claiming Obsidian Ruins: Reduce the influence cost of claiming Obsidian Ruins
- Increase HQ Range: Start a session with increased HQ range
New Science Lab Technologies and Tech Web Changes
-
Added a 3rd category to the science tab that will list all the techs currently visible, but not yet accessible in the tech web
-
Added 19 New Technologies
- Reduced Obelisk Power Requirement: Reduces the power requirements of Council Obelisks
- Reduced Office Power Requirement: Reduces the power requirements of Offices
- Reduced Turret Power Requirement: Reduces the power requirements of Turrets
- Increased Park Range: Increases the effective range of Parks
- Increased Park Livability: Increases the livability bonus provided by Parks
- Increased HQ Livability: Increases the livability bonus provided by the HQ
- Increased Obelisk Livability: Increases the livability bonus provided by Council Obelisks
- Increased Hospital Livability: Increases the livability bonus provided by Hospitals
- Reduced Smokestack Livability Penalty: Reduces the negative livability effect of Smokestacks
- Reduced Shipyard Livability Penalty: Reduces the negative livability effect of Shipyards
- Reduced Mine Livability Penalty: Reduces the negative livability effect of Mines
- Reduced Turret Livability Penalty: Reduces the negative livability effect of Turrets
- Reduced Xethane Loss from Filters: Reduces the amount of xethane that Air Purifiers remove from the air
- Increased Filter Rate: Increases the rate that Air Purifiers filter the air
- Hospital Employee Reduction: All Hospitals will only require 1 employee
- Industrial Fan Employee Reduction: All Industrial Fans will only require 1 employee
- Air Filter Employee Reduction: All Air Purifiers will only require 1 employee
- Mine Employee Reduction: All Mines will only require 1 employee
- Smokestack Employee Reduction: All Smokestacks will only require 1 employee
- Factory Pollution Reduction: Reduces the amount of pollution factories emit
- Reduced Device Repair Time: Reduces the amount of time it takes ship crew to repair damaged devices
Miscellaneous
- Changed factories with employee modules inside will display the "no worker" flag if a module doesn't have a worker assigned
- 🪐 Changed the HUD layout so that it works better with smaller resolution screens
- Changed Hospital overlay to better show which hospital is providing a healing bonus to nearby buildings when there are multiple hospitals near each other
- Added the ability to overwrite saves. While saving you can select previous saves to overwrite them. You will have the option to rename the save or keep the same name while overwriting
Balance Changes
- 🔹🪐 Docking a ship in a shipyard will instantly heal all employees on board
- 🔹 Adjusted Victory Point generation so that higher tier points will continue from previous points
- 🔹 Reduced the amount of research time added per tech
- 🔹 Increased the effectiveness of Research Efficiency techs
- 🔻 Factories emit low levels of pollution while active
- 🔻 Starting bonus choices at the start of a session reduced from 4 > 3. You can use council favor to increase this to 4 again
- 🔹 Starting bonuses are no longer tied to victory cards
- 🔹 Starting bonuses that are not selected for a session will have a credit bounty on them the next time they are presented
- 🔹Taking a bonus with a credit bounty will add that bounty to your starting credits for the session and use up the bounty
- 🔹 A starting bonus will need to be passed over in another session before it will have a bounty again
- 🔹 Reduced the map size of campaign sessions
- 🔹 Corporate sectors (sectors needed for victory) will provide a significant amount of favor
- Campaign sessions will provide different amounts of favor gain for completion based on the mission parameters
- 🔹 Longer sessions provide more favor, shorter sessions provide less favor
- 🔹 Higher rebel aggression will provide more favor
- 🔻 Lower rebel aggression will provide less
- Adjusted City Livability to be affected by population density
- 🔹 Having a large number of citizens living in high livability housing will be required to raise the total City Livability
- 🔻 Having a low number of citizens living in high livability housing will only raise the total City Livability by a small amount
Fixes
- Fixed "Titan Radio Connoisseur" not unlocking if the whole soundtrack was played in manual mode
- Fixed faster employee movement tech VFX not displaying inside buildings
- Fixed a crash that could happen when connecting/upgrading mines
- Fixed a crash that could happen while dismantling roads in certain scenarios
- Fixed Rival ship colours not appearing in combat view
- Fixed all selected residential buildings showing "unlivable" after selecting a residential building that was disabled from waste while the game is paused
- Fixed a situation where employees could become stuck after pausing and resuming building construction multiple times
- Fixed level 2 and 3 parks having the tops poke out while burrowed
- Fixed Level 3 mines not appearing lit at the structures base
- Fixed disabled parks sometimes being visible when next to other parks
Known Issues
- Some localization is missing from the game still
- Connected and upgraded parks are missing thumbnails on their selection panels
- Employees currently prioritize storing resources in the closest available storage rather than one that is accessible by trucks
- If you think your employees should be using trucks when they are not, please make sure there is no valid storage that is not connected to a road for that resource within walking distance of the mine
- Sometimes an attacking rebel ship can become untargetable when it should be destroyed, causing the attack wave to persist indefinitely
- This can be resolved by saving and loading, which will allow you to finish off the ship and end the attack wave
- Energy Plants may not display a “No Fuel” tag if there is a small amount of fuel left in a fuel tank, but not enough to run the Energy Plant
- Turning on Single repeat in the music player will not stay toggled on when the music player is closed
- Removing workers from a ship with a shield generator can cause the shield to appear to still be on with nobody operating the device
- If a building is renamed during construction, canceling that construction will cause the name to be applied to the empty tile.
- If a resource in the Spaceport or Council building is required for construction, that resource is not prioritized and construction will take longer than usual
- If a building is not constructing, we recommend canceling the construction and placing it again so that different resources are reserved.
- This usually occurs with Isotopes 1!
- If resources are filtered from a container to be moved to a different one, they can still be used for construction, causing longer than usual wait times
- To solve, re-enable the filter on the box they are in to cancel the move resources job so that they can be used for Construction
- Resuming a save file will show negative fuel if the game starts paused, unpausing will resolve the issue
- Some Tutorial pieces do not have VO currently - they will need to be advanced manually
- If your computer turns off in the middle of a game due to power loss or updates, Steam Cloud Sync may corrupt your save files
- If the entrances to Citizen devices (Habitat Pods, Monetization Station, and Conversion Capsule) are blocked, Citizens will lie on the ground, in the air, or through other devices
- If a building is entered while paused, sometimes all Employees and Citizens will be in T-Pose
- Trucks may not travel extremely long distances in a very big city
- Windows N users will need to install the Windows Media Feature Pack from the Windows Store - it’s required to play the videos in the game
- Linux users have significant trouble getting the game to run via Proton - we are not officially supporting Linux at this time so there is not a lot we can do for you, sorry!
- Performance can decline the larger a city gets
- It’s possible but rare for the camera to become stuck when exiting a ship in combat
- Phoning an Advisor during the step where instructed to view the panel will cause their dialog to be cut off in favor of the final step of the linear tutorial
- When two Factories are connected, their interiors (and exterior) will flip around
-
