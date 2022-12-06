Patch 0.29.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10086059 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Founder. A new update is here, finally introducing the long-awaited ability for multi-ship combat. This has been one of the most received pieces of feedback, so we're really excited to implement this today. Along with multi-ship combat changes, we have a ton of other new features, changes, balance adjustments, and fixes in this update.

See you on Titan soon.

Changes and New Features

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

Combat Changes

🪐 Added Multi-ship Combat Support - ships can now be attacked by more than one ship! Enemies can attack a single player ship with multiple enemy ships too so be careful!

Added lines between ships to show who is attacking who

Added each attacking ship can have it's weapons manually targeted in combat view

Added ships can continue attacking buildings while they are being attacked by another ship (Rebel ships will still change target to the first ship that attacks them)

Added 15 New rival ship layouts

Changed idle ships that are overlapping will slowly repel each other till they are no longer overlapping

idle ships that are overlapping will slowly repel each other till they are no longer overlapping Changed idle player ships to automatically engage an enemy ship that is attacking another nearby friendly ship

Campaign Map Changes

Added tooltips to all fields of the details panel for selected sectors in campaign mode and visual improvements to the campaign map to help with readability

Added more visual differences between biomes

more visual differences between biomes Null sectors on the campaign map can now be selected, with an explanation of what they are (cannot start missions on these sectors)

Added purchasable sectors to the campaign map - these sectors can be purchased with favor

purchasable sectors to the campaign map - these sectors can be purchased with favor Purchased sectors will not have an available mission, but will grant access to any adjacent missions

Added tooltip to "Start New Mission" button in campaign mode when an invalid sector/no sector is selected

tooltip to "Start New Mission" button in campaign mode when an invalid sector/no sector is selected Added a confirmation pop-up when going to replay a mission

New Victory Cards and Starting Bonuses

Changed the colours of all victory cards

Added New Victory Cards

Added four new Starting Bonuses Down The Hatch: Residential buildings will produce less waste when built next to crevices. Crevices next to residential buildings will produce pollution Eco Friendly Factories: Active factories do not emit pollution. Factories can not be upgraded Off-brand Devices: Devices cost less resources to build. Devices take longer to build Cheap Construction Materials: Mineral costs for buildings are significantly reduced. Buildings are more flammable



New Council Favors and Changes

Added a confirm button for allocating favor. Starting a mission with unconfirmed favor allocated will have a confirmation pop-up to confirm favor allocation

Added New Council favor options Free Starting Tech: Allows you to start a session with one or more random free techs of any level Cost of Claiming Ruins: Reduce the influence cost of claiming Ruins Cost of Claiming Empty Tiles: Reduce the influence cost of claiming empty tiles Cost of Claiming Resource Patches: Reduce the influence cost of claiming Resource Patches Cost of Claiming Obsidian Ruins: Reduce the influence cost of claiming Obsidian Ruins Increase HQ Range: Start a session with increased HQ range



New Science Lab Technologies and Tech Web Changes

Added a 3rd category to the science tab that will list all the techs currently visible, but not yet accessible in the tech web

Added 19 New Technologies Reduced Obelisk Power Requirement: Reduces the power requirements of Council Obelisks Reduced Office Power Requirement: Reduces the power requirements of Offices Reduced Turret Power Requirement: Reduces the power requirements of Turrets Increased Park Range: Increases the effective range of Parks Increased Park Livability: Increases the livability bonus provided by Parks Increased HQ Livability: Increases the livability bonus provided by the HQ Increased Obelisk Livability: Increases the livability bonus provided by Council Obelisks Increased Hospital Livability: Increases the livability bonus provided by Hospitals Reduced Smokestack Livability Penalty: Reduces the negative livability effect of Smokestacks Reduced Shipyard Livability Penalty: Reduces the negative livability effect of Shipyards Reduced Mine Livability Penalty: Reduces the negative livability effect of Mines Reduced Turret Livability Penalty: Reduces the negative livability effect of Turrets Reduced Xethane Loss from Filters: Reduces the amount of xethane that Air Purifiers remove from the air Increased Filter Rate: Increases the rate that Air Purifiers filter the air Hospital Employee Reduction: All Hospitals will only require 1 employee Industrial Fan Employee Reduction: All Industrial Fans will only require 1 employee Air Filter Employee Reduction: All Air Purifiers will only require 1 employee Mine Employee Reduction: All Mines will only require 1 employee Smokestack Employee Reduction: All Smokestacks will only require 1 employee Factory Pollution Reduction: Reduces the amount of pollution factories emit Reduced Device Repair Time: Reduces the amount of time it takes ship crew to repair damaged devices



Miscellaneous

Changed factories with employee modules inside will display the "no worker" flag if a module doesn't have a worker assigned

🪐 Changed the HQ layout so that it works better with smaller resolution screens

the HUD layout so that it works better with smaller resolution screens Changed Hospital overlay to better show which hospital is providing a healing bonus to nearby buildings when there are multiple hospitals near each other

Hospital overlay to better show which hospital is providing a healing bonus to nearby buildings when there are multiple hospitals near each other Added the ability to overwrite saves. While saving you can select previous saves to overwrite them. You will have the option to rename the save or keep the same name while overwriting

Balance Changes

🔹🪐 Docking a ship in a shipyard will instantly heal all employees on board

🔹 Adjusted Victory Point generation so that higher tier points will continue from previous points

🔹 Reduced the amount of research time added per tech

🔹 Increased the effectiveness of Research Efficiency techs

🔻 Factories emit low levels of pollution while active

🔻 Starting bonus choices at the start of a session reduced from 4 > 3. You can use council favor to increase this to 4 again

🔹 Starting bonuses are no longer tied to victory cards

🔹 Starting bonuses that are not selected for a session will have a credit bounty on them the next time they are presented

🔹Taking a bonus with a credit bounty will add that bounty to your starting credits for the session and use up the bounty

🔹 A starting bonus will need to be passed over in another session before it will have a bounty again

🔹 Reduced the map size of campaign sessions

🔹 Corporate sectors (sectors needed for victory) will provide a significant amount of favor

Campaign sessions will provide different amounts of favor gain for completion based on the mission parameters

🔹 Longer sessions provide more favor, shorter sessions provide less favor

🔹 Higher rebel aggression will provide more favor

🔻 Lower rebel aggression will provide less

Adjusted City Livability to be affected by population density

🔹 Having a large number of citizens living in high livability housing will be required to raise the total City Livability

🔻 Having a low number of citizens living in high livability housing will only raise the total City Livability by a small amount

Fixes

Fixed "Titan Radio Connoisseur" not unlocking if the whole soundtrack was played in manual mode

Fixed faster employee movement tech VFX not displaying inside buildings

Fixed a crash that could happen when connecting/upgrading mines

Fixed a crash that could happen while dismantling roads in certain scenarios

Fixed Rival ship colours not appearing in combat view

Fixed all selected residential buildings showing "unlivable" after selecting a residential building that was disabled from waste while the game is paused

Fixed a situation where employees could become stuck after pausing and resuming building construction multiple times

Fixed level 2 and 3 parks having the tops poke out while burrowed

Fixed Level 3 mines not appearing lit at the structures base

Fixed disabled parks sometimes being visible when next to other parks

