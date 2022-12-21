v0.91.59 Patch Notes - Arcane Trickster, Remade Arena Shop

New Prestige Class: Arcane Trickster

_

A troublemaker and a scoundrel who uses arcane magic to enhance her thievery and trickery.

_

Few can match the guile and craftiness of arcane tricksters. These prodigious thieves blend the subtlest aspects of the arcane with the natural cunning of the bandit and the scoundrel, using spells to enhance their natural thieving abilities. Arcane tricksters can pick locks, disarm traps, and lift purses from a safe distance using their magical legerdemain, and as often as not seek humiliation as a goal to triumph over their foes than more violent solutions.

Arcane tricksters combine their knowledge of spells with a taste for intrigue, larceny, or just plain mischief. They are among the most adaptable of adventurers. Arcane tricksters tend to use a seat-of-the-pants approach to adventuring, loading up on spells that improve their stealth and mobility.

Base Classes: The path to becoming an arcane trickster is a natural progression for rogues who have supplemented their talents for theft with the study of the arcane. Arcane spellcasting and the sneak attack ability are needed to qualify for this class, making it a natural choice for multiclass wizard/rogues, sorcerer/rogues, or bard/rogues, although other combinations are possible. Assassins occasionally opt for this class, but usually only if they already have wizard or sorcerer levels.

Role: With their mastery of magic, arcane tricksters can make for even more subtle or confounding opponents than standard rogues. Ranged legerdemain enhances their skill as thieves, and their ability to make sneak attacks without flanking or as part of a spell can make arcane tricksters formidable damage-dealers.

Alignment: All arcane tricksters have a penchant for mischief and thievery, and are therefore never lawful. Although they sometimes acquire their magical abilities through the studious path of wizardry, their magical aptitude more often stems from a sorcerous bloodline. As such, many arcane tricksters are of a chaotic alignment.

Non-adventurers: Arcane tricksters are most often found in large, cosmopolitan cities where their talents for magical larceny can be most effectively put to use, prowling the streets and stealing from the unwary. An arcane trickster is just the sort of person that might bump into you in a crowded tavern. (Check your pockets.)

Prerequisites:

Alignment: Nonlawful.

Skills: Decipher Script 7 ranks, Disable Device 7 ranks, Escape Artist 7 ranks, Knowledge (Arcana) 4 ranks.

Spells: Ability to cast level-3 arcane spells.

Special: Sneak Attack +2d6.

Class Features:

Level Limit: 10.

Hit Dice: d4.

Base Attack Bonus: Poor.

Good Saves: Reflex, Will.

Key Abilities: Dexterity, Strength, Constitution.

Class Skills: Appraise, Balance, Bluff, Climb, Concentration, Craft, Decipher Script, Diplomacy, Disable Device, Disguise, Escape Artist, Gather Information, Hide, Jump, Knowledge, Listen, Move Silently, Open Lock, Profession, Sense Motive, Search, Sleight of Hand, Speak Language, Spellcraft, Spot, Swim, Tumble, Use Rope.

Skill Points per Level: 4 + Int modifier.

Weapon Proficiency: None.

Armor Proficiency: None.

Bonus Feats: Gains an extra feat every 4 levels after 10th level (14, 18...).

Bonus Spellcasting Level: When leveling up this class, the effective spellcasting level of a spellcasting class is also increased.

Class Abilities:

Ranged Legerdemain

An arcane trickster can perform one of the following class skills at a range of 30 feet: Disable Device, Open Lock, or Sleight of Hand. Working at a distance increases the normal skill check DC by 5, and an arcane trickster cannot take 10 on this check. Any object to be manipulated must weigh 5 pounds or less.

At 1st level and every 4 levels thereafter (1, 5, 9…), the uses per day for this ability increases by 1. He can make only one ranged legerdemain skill check each day, and only if he has at least 1 rank in the skill being used.

(Added Ranged Legerdemain option to Disarm Trap UI)

Sneak Attack

If a rogue (or any other class with this ability) can catch an opponent when he is unable to defend himself effectively from her attack, she can strike a vital spot for extra damage.

The rogue’s attack deals extra damage any time her target would be denied a Dexterity bonus to AC (whether the target actually has a Dexterity bonus or not), or when the rogue flanks her target. This extra damage is 1d6 at 1st level, and it increases by 1d6 every two rogue levels thereafter. Should the rogue score a critical hit with a sneak attack, this extra damage is not multiplied.

Ranged attacks can count as sneak attacks only if the target is within 30 feet.

A rogue can sneak attack only living creatures with discernible anatomies — undead, constructs, oozes, plants, and incorporeal creatures lack vital areas to attack. Any creature that is immune to critical hits is not vulnerable to sneak attacks. The rogue must be able to see the target well enough to pick out a vital spot and must be able to reach such a spot. A rogue cannot sneak attack while striking a creature with concealment or striking the limbs of a creature whose vitals are beyond reach.

Impromptu Sneak Attack

Beginning at 3rd level, once per day an arcane trickster can declare one melee or ranged attack he makes to be a sneak attack (the target can be no more than 30 feet distant if the impromptu sneak attack is a ranged attack). The target of an impromptu sneak attack loses any Dexterity bonus to AC, but only against that attack. The power can be used against any target, but creatures that are not subject to critical hits take no extra damage (though they still lose any Dexterity bonus to AC against the attack).

At 3rd level and every 4 levels thereafter (3, 7, 11…), the uses per day for this ability increases by 1.

Auto Gained Abilities:

Lv 1 Ranged Legerdemain 1/day

Lv 2 Sneak Attack +1d6

Lv 3 Impromptu Sneak Attack 1/day

Lv 4 Sneak Attack +2d6

Lv 5 Ranged Legerdemain 2/day

Lv 6 Sneak Attack +3d6

Lv 7 Impromptu Sneak Attack 2/day

Lv 8 Sneak Attack +4d6

Lv 9 Ranged Legerdemain 3/day

Lv10 Sneak Attack +5d6

Adjusted Sneak Attacks:

Spell sneak attacks: spells with touch attack rolls and damage rolls can be used for sneak attacks, including:

Acid Arrow

Searing Lit

Scorching Ray

Polar Ray

Shocking Grasp

Chill Touch

Vampiric Touch

Disintegrate

Changed sneak attack Cover check to Concealment check

Optimized sneak attack prompts

New Optional House Rules:

Impromptu Sneak Attack: +2 uses per day

Impromptu Sneak Attack: one use per action (unchecked: one use per attack)

(+5 modifications of house rules for old saves)

Remade Arena Shop and Champion Privileges:

Added 31 shop-related privileges

Added more shop features (most require corresponding privilege):

Buy:

Limited Items

Mundane Equipment

Masterwork Equipment

Magic Equipment

Enchanted Equipment (Uncommon)

Enchanted Equipment (Rare)

Special Material Equipment (Silvered)

Special Material Equipment (Mithral)

Special Material Equipment (Adamantine)

Special Material Equipment (Darkwood)

Wondrous Items (Magic, Uncommon, Rare)

Potions

Ammunitions (Mundane, Masterwork, Magic, Special Materials)

Crafting :

: Upgrade Magic Items

Re-enchant

Lock Enchantment #1

Lock Enchantment #2

Lock Enchantment #3

Lock Enchantment #4

Craft Masterwork Equipment

Craft Magic Equipment

Craft Enchanted Equipment (Uncommon)

Craft Enchanted Equipment (Rare)

Remake Equipment (Silvered)

Remake Equipment (Mithral)

Remake Equipment (Adamantine)

Remake Equipment (Darkwood)

Craft Composite Bows

Craft Magic Guided Crossbows

Maximum magic bonus of buy/upgrade magic items is equal to corresponding magic bonus of player party

Limited items exclude items that can be freely purchased

Can reset champion privileges

Optimized Shop and Champion Privileges UI

Others:

Some monsters wear Cloak of Resistance

Increased bonus of Crossbow Sniper: +1 -> +2

Critical rate in weapon description includes Keen enchantment

Optimized arena UI

Optimized some other UIs

Optimized current character indicator and other battlefield indicators

Optimized description of some feats

Fixed: no lower abilities compensation for spell DC

Fixed: Dex penalty on AC causes Feint against wrong AC

Fixed: human/half-elf's favored class can be prestige class

Fixed: set Auto-Replenish Ammunition in battle causes crash after battle

Fixed: tip bug after opening encyclopedia in level-up UI

Fixed: wrong value suffix in ability names

Fixed: penalty of town jobs may be 0

Updated Italian text (by T.i.g.e.r)

Next, we'll work on (rough list):

Some prestige classes (details TBD), new player races (Lizard Scion, Gnoll), more feats and spells, etc.

Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).