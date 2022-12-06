 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legend of Kendor update for 6 December 2022

Minor Bug Fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 10085936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crash with Item Buying Shopper is fixed but not entirely sure because

I could not make the same crash.

Please report the crash on the Steam Community if it happens.

Thanks for playing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1274232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link