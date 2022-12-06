The Long Dark Updated to v2.03 [105581]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Survivors, thank you for your patience as we navigate the release of our first Expansion Pass, TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY.

We can confirm that a more comprehensive change list is coming, however, we have released the v2.03 (105581) Hotfix to address a couple of key issues in the new Expansion.

GENERAL FIXES

Fixed an issue where new rifle variants appeared lined up inside a trailer by Carter Hydro Dam in the new Updated Survival Mode.

MORE INFORMATION

Please note that if you previously purchased THE LONG DARK, you will not need to re-purchase WINTERMUTE. If WINTERMUTE is not showing up in your library on Steam, please right-click on Properties for THE LONG DARK, ensure WINTERMUTE is selected, and restart Steam.

Please note that the Mac build isn't currently live for TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY, and Mac players should not attempt to download the update.

As a reminder, your previous Survival saves WILL NOT work with the game once it has been updated. This is true even if you don't buy the Expansion Pass. You will, however, be able to continue to use your current Save Games on an older version of the game on Steam, using our Time Capsule feature. Since this is an older version, you won't have access to any of the new content or enhancements that are going into both the Base Game, and the Expansion Pass.

For more information, please visit the Expansion Pass FAQ: https://www.thelongdark.com/expansion/faq/

Thank you for your ongoing patience and support. Please remember to visit our Support Portal if you encounter any issues while playing the game.

