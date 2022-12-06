 Skip to content

Fragment's Moonrise update for 6 December 2022

Linux: Resolved a Graphical Issue where the Game was upside down and flickering

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This was a Linux-only issue.

A graphical bug exists while launching the game with OpenGL on Linux, in which the game's screen would be upside down and the lower left corner would be flickering.

As it turns out, this was not an issue while using Vulkan. I've switched the game to exclusively use Vulkan while launching the game from Linux.

I'll be looking into why there exists this graphical error with OpenGL, but for the time being in order to get the game playable on Linux, this modifications was necessary.

