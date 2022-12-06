0.9.194 - 12/5/22 Roam

This patch adds a lot of roaming enemies all over the map - please let me know how this feels! I think it's fun, but I need your feedback.
- Added randomly roaming enemies to most sectors. The goal of this is to make the world feel more alive, and to add a little more difficulty to traversal.
- Added tons of new weapon and item activation sounds (Dash, Recall, Minion items, Buffers, Sentries, lots of guns, etc) (most only affect new items)
- Patrolling enemies will no longer attack other AI unless they've been aggroed or injured
- A lot of AI material, animation, and script optimizations, aimed at allowing more enemies to be active at once
- Updated controller support plugin to increase performance and improve support for various niche controllers
- Updated Antialiasing options to add some more powerful settings - setting 1 (FXAA) works best for me, but there are now settings 2 (SMAA) and 3 (TXAA)
- Updated the Bloom (glow) plugin for more performance - let me know if it looks different at all
- Added two-tone Pill logo option for avatar customization
- Very long item tooltips will no longer go off screen
- Fixed shader issues with the Ray gun while sprinting
Changed files in this update