0.9.194 - 12/5/22 Roam

This patch adds a lot of roaming enemies all over the map - please let me know how this feels! I think it's fun, but I need your feedback.

Added randomly roaming enemies to most sectors. The goal of this is to make the world feel more alive, and to add a little more difficulty to traversal.

Added tons of new weapon and item activation sounds (Dash, Recall, Minion items, Buffers, Sentries, lots of guns, etc) (most only affect new items)

Patrolling enemies will no longer attack other AI unless they've been aggroed or injured

A lot of AI material, animation, and script optimizations, aimed at allowing more enemies to be active at once

Updated controller support plugin to increase performance and improve support for various niche controllers

Updated Antialiasing options to add some more powerful settings - setting 1 (FXAA) works best for me, but there are now settings 2 (SMAA) and 3 (TXAA)

Updated the Bloom (glow) plugin for more performance - let me know if it looks different at all

Added two-tone Pill logo option for avatar customization

Very long item tooltips will no longer go off screen

Fixed shader issues with the Ray gun while sprinting