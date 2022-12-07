Major RISK Update v3.9, our last update for 2022!

Attention RISK Generals!

Welcome to RISK v3.9!

This is our final update for 2022!

It's been a big year for RISK. We're excited to send it off with a brand new map pack and some community requested updates before the holidays!

Ranked 1v1 Changes

We heard your feedback on the v3.8 update and the new 1v1 Ranked mode!

Following the feedback we have received, we have updated Ranked 1v1 mode to now allow players to have matches between two humans and up to 4 bots.

Resistor is Futile Map Pack

Our latest map pack includes 4 new maps inspired by our formative technological childhoods (can you guess what each map was based off?) and some amazing original box art by Australian Artist Veronica O’Neill.

Emergency Calls Only

Not a smart phone. Just another brick in the war



Continents: 9

Territories: 52

Command and Controller

Why do I always get the broken controller?



Continents: 7

Territories: 47

General Processing Unit

It’s always about the graphics. This card comes with no bundled game or fancy box art.



Continents: 11

Territories: 50

Mother of All Boards

It’s not always about the graphics.



Continents: 8

Territories: 31

Semi-Automatic Placement

We have added an additional option for troop placement at the start of your games. Now, players have the option of Semi-Automatic placement.

With this setting, territories will be distributed randomly and automatically at the start of the game as they are in automatic placement, but players can manually place their troop numbers on whichever territory they like.

OTHER EXTRAS

We have taken a look at our fantastic suggestions from the community and added a few improvements:

Reduced the Shikoku continent bonus on the Japan map to +4 (previously +6)

Improved map zoom to allow players to view the whole map

Added a sound for when game lobbies are full and when a game starts

Bug fixes

Fixed sale banner on the home screen showing the wrong percentage

Fixed friends cards at the end of a game showing the user’s FFA class instead of their 1v1 rank

…and more!

Our next big update will be in early 2023. We'll share an updated roadmap in the new year.

Signing off,

The RISK Team @ SMG