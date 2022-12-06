New Additions To Version 3.3.5 (See More Details)

Hello Pilots.

Thank you very much for the support we have received.

We Are Listening To All Users With Their Opinions And In

The Discussion Section, Errors, Problems, Suggestions and others

You can put them in those sections.

Continuing with the Important, Version 3.3.5 Is Available

What's new?

-The use of download GB has been optimized (we managed to make it now weigh 2gb)

-New Sound Effects

-New Graphics

-2 New Story Mode Bosses

-Improved Optimization

-Touch Implementation

-Bugs Fixed

-New Songs In Story Mode

-Balance Between Weapons and enemies

-New Mechanic, "Remina's Curse"

When you die you lose your weapons and improvements, this since you can

get the Chips very easy

-There are objects with unexpected instant death

All This And Much More In Shaped Beats

Some Things Although They Look Like Bugs, They Are On Purpose.

Good Luck Pilots