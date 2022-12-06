ZOR Update: Into the Murk

Get ready to get absolutely SWAMPED with content and improvements as Into the Murk, our first major content update for ZOR: Pilgrimage of the Slorfs is available now!

Features

New Region: The Maddening Murk

This crusty and unwelcoming bog is sinking underfoot, and seems to be alive! Mobility is paramount as tendrils grasp at you from under the muck, and you must pick off the nasty appendages one by one without collapsing from exhaustion.

The Murk is an alternate second region with a terrifying new boss and adds a whole new layer of strategic planning. Includes several new enemies, objects and hazards.

New Mechanic: Poison

A new malady has appeared in the wilds. When infected, precious food will drain each turn until you find a drink of cool refreshing water, so bring a cooler of beverages!

Expanded Difficulty Options

Every player can now adjust and play ZOR at the level of challenge that is perfect for them. With the addition of traditional difficulty settings and flexible perks called blessing and burdens, you can fine tune the experience to your liking.

Many More Improvements

Also included is a comprehensive tuning pass of balance, pacing and crafting. Progression and decisions are more interesting and intense, as you can no longer have it all.

For detailed patch notes, check out our Discord

We hope you have a blast, and also a great holiday!

Clint and Gavin

Righteous Hammer Games