We Have Liftoff (Full Release v. 1.00)

Well, we've done it! It's release day, and it's time to say goodbye to Early Access. I honestly can't believe how quickly the time flew by, but I've loved every minute (that I can remember) of working with this community to build the best possible version of this game (for now).

As a solo developer/artist, the success of Gunlocked has already been life-changing. Early sales allowed me to commit to game development full time, and leave behind my life as a freelance illustrator. This has always been my passion, since I first used graph paper and colored pencils to invent new bosses for Mega-Man 2, so thank you all for making it a reality!

Please leave a review if you've been enjoying your time with the game, and if you want to do a little extra, IndieDB is holding voting for indie game of the year. You can vote for multiple entries, so why not little ol' Gunlocked? https://www.indiedb.com/games/gunlocked

How well Gunlocked does now, in the vast, open space of full release, will determine how much more I can do to expand this experience, but I do have plans for more content in the future. For now, please enjoy all of the new stuff listed below. And since I put in all the effort to add the much requested Codex, I'll leave you to discover what everything does by playing.



Oh, and one more thing: Because soooo much has changed in this massive patch, there are likely to be some bugs. Even last minute changes can ripple back through the game in unexpected ways. Just let me know in the forums or on Discord, and I'll get right on it.

Features

The Codex

6 new music tracks

17 new upgrades

1 new enemy

7 new achievements

Balance changes

Requested quality of life features

Bug fixes

The Codex: A record of every enemy defeated, collectible collected, and upgrade equipped. View a library of knowledge from the Mission Menu before jumping into just one more game.

New Music: At long last, the soundtrack has been expanded! Each of the first 3 zones now has 3 track variations, 1 for each segment leading up to a boss.

New Weapon:

The Electroline

New Utilities: 2 aftermods have become fully fleshed out utilities with multiple levels, and are joined by 4 more brand new upgrades. These should really open up build paths, and make hybrid styles more viable for longer/harder playthroughs.

Heatseeker

Electri-Fire

Abzorber

Power Surge

Spy Satellite

Blitz Bomb

New Symbionics: 2 new super upgrades have been added, bringing the total Symbionics to 12. Hopefully players feel less restricted in their build choices now that most weapons can trigger these special super upgrades.

Crycon

Fireline

New Augments for Ace: Ace now has a chance to get a number of unique augments only he can choose, all themed after his primary "Utility Knife" augment.

Magnifying Glass

Corkscrew

Pliers

New Aftermods in Endless Mode

Dirty Bomb

Scrap Ship

Heavy Metal

Tripwire

After Lock

New Enemy Type

Locust: A new late-game enemy appears only in The Annelus Void

Achievements

Survivor

Space Invader

After Party

Tech Wiz

High Voltage

1, 2, 3, Lore

SSJ4

Balance

You now gain 1 bonus reroll from boss kills without needing the High Roller augment. The High Roller augment now allows unused rerolls to carry over.

Static Surge will no longer disable powerups when it ends, but your weapons will still become disabled and movement speed reduced

Discharger will no longer trigger on enemies that are not on screen. Modified its stats per level to trigger ever so slightly less.

Conduit now fires fewer pulses, and has a slightly longer recharge time across all levels, but gains more damage per pulse

Heatsink now reduces recharge time by 9% per level, down from 10%

Hail Mary now deals +1 damage at level 1. A small change that means when combined with the burn damage, it will destroy basic enemies like the round pods after just 1 hit. A bug was fixed with burn damage that will also increase damage output (see below).

Quality of Life

Trials now add score multipliers upon victory. +1% total score upon victory for each trial level.

You can now see which pilots have achieved victory in the pilot select menu. A trophy will appear on their icon.

Added Smol Ship versions for all of the alternate ship skins

Aftermods will now favor upgrades that match your equipment types when possible

An updated tutorial offers information on synergies and symbionic beacons

Corrected the synergies for Buzz Beacons to not show Heatsink

Fixed a typo on the Replicator inventory entry

Bug Fixes