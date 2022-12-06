Update Alpha 0.40 December 5 2022

New Features:

Logistics Skill

Logistics skill finally does something:

For every level: Genie recharge time is reduced by 10% and you get 10 Lucre/lvl every time you activate the genie.

New Classes

Celestial: Secretive order of nuns that tap into Heaven's power directly, cloaking themselves in overwhelming divine energy. Their aura inflicts Judgement and sets enemies of fire. Enemies already Judged are annihilated.

Zombie Lord: Wizards of an order of nobles that sought to extend their life by unnatural means, giving them power over life and death living necromancers can only imagine.

Merchant: Is money magic? The Merchant certainly argues so. Few argue back given that they are often accompanied by dangerous bodyguards and their swords for hire tend to be equipped with the most expensive of weapons.

Dread Knight: Terrible warrior mages that strike fear into the hearts of any who approach them. So terrible is their dread that many will drop dead from sheer fright. The Dread Knight harvests this fear which coalesces into an avatar of terror almost as frightful as the Dread Knights themselves.

New Armaments

Redeemer Light (Power) - orbs of holy light orbit the player. in the presence of nearby enemies they erupt into blasts of energy that pierce through all in their path. Celestials start with Redeemer Light.

Animate Dead (Spell) - Summon Zombie Executioners that have a chance to kill normal enemies outright. Those who master this spell can conjure a Zombie Witch that fires blasts of Witchfire which engulf a large area and curse enemies. Zombie Lords start with Animate Dead.

Pouch of Infinite Wealth (Artifact) - Hire elite mercenary swordsmen, pikemen and crossbowmen to fight enemies for you. Longer cooldown than other horde summons but summons three times more minions. Merchants start with Pouch of Infinite Wealth.



Halberd of Doom (Weapon) - The first new Weapon class armament since the game's launch! If you thought the Blood Axe was kind of a pain to use, well, so is the Halberd of Doom (sorry). Summon a halberd in front of you that cleaves through enemies and has a chance to inflict Curse. The Dread Knight starts with Halberd of Doom.

New Area: The Forest

A new regular area is now available. Fight possessed denizens of a nearby forest and root out the evil that has encroached there. This map should be considerably more difficult than previous ones, especially past 5 minute mark. Expect library upgrades and some new trinkets in the coming days, this patch will see another update or two before the next one.

Changes:

Gave slight boost to existing summon armaments (Phantasm Rod, Ancient Skull, Eldritch Horror).

Reduced amount of Lucre you get. I might have to reduce it further but previously you got enough money to activate every trinket which is not intended.

Bug fixes:

*Estate second boss's projectiles should no longer crash the game when they hit a summon.