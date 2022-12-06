 Skip to content

Timeline Walker Dark World update for 6 December 2022

New update is here!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Long time no see~
The update is finally here~

The content of this update is as follows:

1. Skill update:

In this skill update, we have added a new skill release mechanism, triggering times. The trigger method of some old skills has also been replaced with a number of triggers. Let's discover new routines~!

2. New landform update

Extremely Cold Snowfield: When entering level 31, timelinewalkers may enter the extremely cold snowfield.
Ancient Ruins: After defeating the boss of level 45, a new challenge is coming! Are you ready for the next level?

3.UI update

In order to better fit the world view of Timewalker, we have reworked most of the UI in the game. Hurry up to experience it~

4. Other updates

a. Synthesis Tip: When you have a skill that can be synthesized, the icon will glow!
b. Added sound effects: We have added a lot of sound effects. The fight is even louder~
c. Recasting of job-changing props: The job-changing props can now be placed in the synthesis bar for recasting! (Why can't it be synthesized? Because I haven't finished TAT yet)
d. Optimization of recasting rules: The result of recasting will no longer be the material for recasting, and the same goes for job-changing props!
e. Operation optimization: Is it particularly uncomfortable to drag for a long time in the game? Try the right button!
f. Add a slider to the map selection interface: now you can see all the roads in one go!
g. Level difficulty adjustment: The little soldiers who went out to play before are back to guard the level!

Thank you for your support and waiting

Changed files in this update

