v7.16a - December 5th, 2022

-Removed a tiny speed acceleration delay every time you start moving. It was imperceptible to most players and I honestly forgot it existed. It didn't really serve any purpose to gameplay, so I removed it.

-Pearl's eyeball will now visibly escape if you do not break it in time

-Added alternate blood bullets that contrast against certain backgrounds

-Some backgrounds will be tinted when battling monsters that can attack with blood bullets

-Fixed a graphical error on one of Default's forms