v7.16a - December 5th, 2022
-Removed a tiny speed acceleration delay every time you start moving. It was imperceptible to most players and I honestly forgot it existed. It didn't really serve any purpose to gameplay, so I removed it.
-Pearl's eyeball will now visibly escape if you do not break it in time
-Added alternate blood bullets that contrast against certain backgrounds
-Some backgrounds will be tinted when battling monsters that can attack with blood bullets
-Fixed a graphical error on one of Default's forms
The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 6 December 2022
v7.16a
v7.16a - December 5th, 2022
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update