The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 6 December 2022

v7.16a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v7.16a - December 5th, 2022
-Removed a tiny speed acceleration delay every time you start moving. It was imperceptible to most players and I honestly forgot it existed. It didn't really serve any purpose to gameplay, so I removed it.
-Pearl's eyeball will now visibly escape if you do not break it in time
-Added alternate blood bullets that contrast against certain backgrounds
-Some backgrounds will be tinted when battling monsters that can attack with blood bullets
-Fixed a graphical error on one of Default's forms

