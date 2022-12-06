 Skip to content

Extinction Eclipse update for 6 December 2022

Bug fixes

Thanks everyone who have submitted bug reports! In this update, we fix some issues when selecting units with a large selection box, and also, some display issues with the smoke trails in the bullets.

More content coming soon!

