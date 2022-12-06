 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hellfire Tactics update for 6 December 2022

Patch 0.5.1 Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10084865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tourny patch a go! More details will be dropping shortly on Tournament signup and how you can get involved.

This patch focuses mostly on cleaning up the on death effects that were plaguing Lars and creating uncertainty around unit/artifact interactions.

New Keyword: Finale

Finale now describes a unit that has a special action upon its death.

A large number of units have had their descriptions updated to better reflect "Finale". There is also a new icon that shows when a Unit has Finale to accompany Tank and Assassin.

With the tournament fast approaching, this patch has been more about stability and fixing a handful of bugs throughout the client and server. There is one change to the Yeti though:

Units

Angry Yeti

  • On End, Stun 2 Random Enemies
    -> On End, Stun 1 Random Enemy
  • 14/10
    -> 16/10

Due to the inclusion of the new Finale approach to on death, I'm hoping that any bugs which may surface from this change can be squashed and fixed before the tournament. As always if you see something wrong, send over an F8 and feel free to drop some details in the #bugs channel! Thanks again for all your support in continuing to make HFT awesome!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1360941
  • Loading history…
Depot 1360942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link