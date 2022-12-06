Patch 0.5.1 Live!

Tourny patch a go! More details will be dropping shortly on Tournament signup and how you can get involved.

This patch focuses mostly on cleaning up the on death effects that were plaguing Lars and creating uncertainty around unit/artifact interactions.

New Keyword: Finale

Finale now describes a unit that has a special action upon its death.

A large number of units have had their descriptions updated to better reflect "Finale". There is also a new icon that shows when a Unit has Finale to accompany Tank and Assassin.

With the tournament fast approaching, this patch has been more about stability and fixing a handful of bugs throughout the client and server. There is one change to the Yeti though:

Units

Angry Yeti

On End, Stun 2 Random Enemies

-> On End, Stun 1 Random Enemy

-> On End, Stun 1 Random Enemy 14/10

-> 16/10

Due to the inclusion of the new Finale approach to on death, I'm hoping that any bugs which may surface from this change can be squashed and fixed before the tournament. As always if you see something wrong, send over an F8 and feel free to drop some details in the #bugs channel! Thanks again for all your support in continuing to make HFT awesome!