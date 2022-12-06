Version 1.8.0: Autofire and 3 New Skill Tree Upgrades

3 New Skill Trees
Teleport
Damage
Terminal
Teleport Skill Tree -
Special delivery - leave behind a blackhole when teleporting
Flash - Spawn a pulse of energy at your teleport position
Autocannon - Automatically fires piercing cannonballs at nearby enemies
Damage Skill Tree -
Double whammy - Firing your primary damages enemies in a radius around you.
Laser ball - Periodically creates a slow-moving laser ball that damages over time, pierces enemies, and bounces off walls
Basic arithmetic - Points multiplier now increases your damage.
Terminal Skill Tree -
Picking favorites - Using the suggested terminal command reduces terminal cooldown by 15%.
Kinetic Energy - Dealing damage reduces terminal cooldown time.
Potential Energy - Deal more damage the more health and special packs you have.
Autofire
There is now an automatic attack that is with the player by default. It shoots low-damage bullets at the nearest enemy.
It has two upgrades.
Pierce - Bullets deal less damage but pierce through enemies
Double Auto - Now attacks two enemies at a time
