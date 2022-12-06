Version 1.8.0: Autofire and 3 New Skill Tree Upgrades

Share · View all patches · Build 10084695 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 01:52:14 UTC by Wendy

3 New Skill Trees

Teleport

Damage

Terminal

Teleport Skill Tree -

Special delivery - leave behind a blackhole when teleporting

Flash - Spawn a pulse of energy at your teleport position

Autocannon - Automatically fires piercing cannonballs at nearby enemies

Damage Skill Tree -

Double whammy - Firing your primary damages enemies in a radius around you.

Laser ball - Periodically creates a slow-moving laser ball that damages over time, pierces enemies, and bounces off walls

Basic arithmetic - Points multiplier now increases your damage.

Terminal Skill Tree -

Picking favorites - Using the suggested terminal command reduces terminal cooldown by 15%.

Kinetic Energy - Dealing damage reduces terminal cooldown time.

Potential Energy - Deal more damage the more health and special packs you have.

Autofire

There is now an automatic attack that is with the player by default. It shoots low-damage bullets at the nearest enemy.

It has two upgrades.

Pierce - Bullets deal less damage but pierce through enemies

Double Auto - Now attacks two enemies at a time