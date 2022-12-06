 Skip to content

Primal Survivors update for 6 December 2022

FULL GAMEPAD SUPPORT! Patch 0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now you can play the game with a gamepad!

◘ All Menus Supported

◘ Precision aim with the right analog

◘ Steam Deck full support

Thank you so much for your constant feedback!
We will keep improving the game.

