December 5 Update

Misc:

-Added a starry skybox for the night;

-Decreased the limits of camera rotation;

-The credits screen now sends you to the main menu;

Audio:

-Added a simple crash sound to the car collisions;

-Fixed bug where tire squeaks keep playing when the player exits a sliding car;

-Fixed bug where the city ambience songs play over the last bossfight;

-Fixed bug where the last boss' projectiles didn't make sounds;

Bug Fixes:

-Turrets only activating when the player is very close;

-Wall from the entrance of the amusement park not working with the Slingshot power;

-Player movement being enabled, if the game gets unpaused while a Slide Cube puzzle is active;

Difficulty Tweaks:

-When dying in a dungeon, you're now revived with the ammo you had when entering the dungeon, but only if your ammo when entering the dungeon was higher than your ammo when you died;

-Last boss' health reduced by 25%;