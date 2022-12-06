December 5 Update

Misc:
-Added a starry skybox for the night;
-Decreased the limits of camera rotation;
-The credits screen now sends you to the main menu;
Audio:
-Added a simple crash sound to the car collisions;
-Fixed bug where tire squeaks keep playing when the player exits a sliding car;
-Fixed bug where the city ambience songs play over the last bossfight;
-Fixed bug where the last boss' projectiles didn't make sounds;
Bug Fixes:
-Turrets only activating when the player is very close;
-Wall from the entrance of the amusement park not working with the Slingshot power;
-Player movement being enabled, if the game gets unpaused while a Slide Cube puzzle is active;
Difficulty Tweaks:
-When dying in a dungeon, you're now revived with the ammo you had when entering the dungeon, but only if your ammo when entering the dungeon was higher than your ammo when you died;
-Last boss' health reduced by 25%;
Changed files in this update