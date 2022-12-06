 Skip to content

Annwn: The Otherworld update for 6 December 2022

Achievements finally working! (v1.4)

Build 10084544

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally fixed the achievements and overhauled all the icons! Unfortunately the issue was that I wasn't saving achievement stats and so you will have to earn most of them from scratch. A fully upgraded skill tree should instantly give you three achievements though, that WAS saved.

Other fixes:

  • Spawn position shown on island preview as a white flame
  • The floating tree should now be gone (I've not seen it but shout if you do)
  • Minor cosmetic tweaks

Sorry to have left it so long, but I hope you enjoy firing it up again and earning the achievements you so richly deserve. Now that the most egregious bugs are fixed we're looking at adding some new stuff, as a treat...

