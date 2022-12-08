Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.3.0]

The second free expansion to Golfing in Aether is here, introducing a winter theme along with several new levels. Theres is also a fair bit to talk about with there being a christmas gift log-in event, the deluxe edition getting updated with extra customization and the game also being on sale for 50% off.

Free DLC - 9 New Levels and Winter Theme

Above is a link to the free DLC (it should be downloaded automatically). The levels will work in both the new winter theme shown or in the previous spring and autumn themes.











The level breakdown is one late game level, then five early and three mid game levels. The total number of levels in the game is now 50 excluding variations. As this is a free DLC, both achievements and the store page have been updated to factor in these new levels.

Hope you enjoy playing these levels, I'm fully open to feedback on any of them :) Hitting the 50 levels milestone means the game does have a fairly good level selection with it taking several sessions worth of random levels before you encounter a repeat level. You can of course also play each of these new levels individually via practice mode and compete against other players via the leaderboards.

Christmas Gift Event

Above is a link to a seperate blog post discussing a christmas event currently active. Essentially if you play the game between now and January 15th you will unlock a Candy ball customization gift automatically.

The above image is of the balls you can unlock. These are only available via this event and for a limited time. You have till January 15th to play the game and get the gift.

Three new balls (shown above) have also been added to the Deluxe edition based around the Christmas Theme. The Belt design features color customization options whereas the Snowman and Pudding are fixed.

15-50% Sale

For the remainder of this week Golfing in Aether will have a 15-50% off sale, with 50% being on the base game and 15% on the deluxe edition DLC. So if Golfing in Aether has been on your wishlist then its a perfect time to pick it up and also get a free seasonal gift.

It's worth mentioning the two previous major updates since launch, including native Linux support and the previous Autumn Expansion which also added a bunch of a new levels.

Patch Notes

General

Added support for Christmas Gift Event.

Added support for Free Winter DLC, which includes the Winter Seasonal theme and 9 new levels.

Added five holiday themed quick chat messages including “Merry Christmas!”, “Happy Christmas!”, “Happy New Year!”, “Happy Holidays!.”, and “Bah Humbug.”. You can find these using the search function on keyboard (5 key), or add them to your quick chat choices under game settings if using gamepad.

Added internal stat for number of different themes/seasons played.

Added improved packing to the decal faceplate texture.

Customization

Added Christmas candy themed ball unlockable by completing Christmas gift event.

Added three Christmas themed balls as part of the Deluxe Edition (different to the event ball).

Environment

Added improved tangents to the ramp in Goofy Golf. While not immediately apparent with darker grass, it showed up looking rather poor once testing with snow added so I reworked it.

Added improved tangents to various hole meshes.

Interface

Added option to select new Winter theme when starting either a session or practice.

