Character Customisation!

Check out the 'home' map in the extra modes area of free play to change your outfit! Check yourself out in the mirror and gear up for some more chaos and mayhem.

Some other minor changes include bug fixes for the Chapter 2 of story mode that was released last week.

-Fixed bug on nightclubs that prevented you from entering the VIP room.

-Added a new way onto the tall building in rooftops so you don't have to climb.

-Tweaked the tutorial to make it more intuitive.

-Adjusted the grabbing of large furniture

If you haven't jumped into Chapter 2 yet, give it a go!