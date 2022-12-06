 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Mortuary Assistant update for 6 December 2022

Version 1.0.71 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10084052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:
  • Improvements to portions of the haunt system
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed issues with various haunting events that may cause the bodies to stick out of closed cold storage doors
  • Fixed a door collision issue
  • Fixed various haunting events that were causing a longer wait to fire more events.
  • Fixed an issue where look inversion would reset when using the gurney.
  • Most importantly, fixed an issue where the toilet would not flush.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1295921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link