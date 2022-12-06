Version 1.0.71 Update

_

Patch Notes

Miscellaneous:

Improvements to portions of the haunt system

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issues with various haunting events that may cause the bodies to stick out of closed cold storage doors

Fixed a door collision issue

Fixed various haunting events that were causing a longer wait to fire more events.

Fixed an issue where look inversion would reset when using the gurney.

Most importantly, fixed an issue where the toilet would not flush.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.