Once Upon A Siege update for 5 December 2022

BETA 2.65

Build 10084051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • NPC's no longer do the moonwalk. When stopped, idle animations kick in and they no longer run on the spot. If waiting to jump through a hole in the wall or traversing a narrow path amongst a crowd of others, animations fluidly change with their movement speed and behaviour.

  • Introduced first gen female voice to siege levels.

  • Removed useless blue lights from the player cannon fascia

  • Made the quit option work again. Hooray.

  • Golem size has been increased so even the smallest types are large. Previous to this patch, one shot with a moderately upgraded cannon would wipe them out. Now they're big and you have to work to destroy the suckers.

