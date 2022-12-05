-
NPC's no longer do the moonwalk. When stopped, idle animations kick in and they no longer run on the spot. If waiting to jump through a hole in the wall or traversing a narrow path amongst a crowd of others, animations fluidly change with their movement speed and behaviour.
Introduced first gen female voice to siege levels.
Removed useless blue lights from the player cannon fascia
Made the quit option work again. Hooray.
Golem size has been increased so even the smallest types are large. Previous to this patch, one shot with a moderately upgraded cannon would wipe them out. Now they're big and you have to work to destroy the suckers.
Once Upon A Siege update for 5 December 2022
BETA 2.65
