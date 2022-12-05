Holiday Update!

Hey cuties, it's that time of year! Holiday! Well, almost.
It's Christmas time in the prison, and with that comes an update to Anime Prison - Gisele's Escape!
The following major changed have been made to the game
- Added Mrs. Claus, she can appear as both an NPC and as a quest giver outside of the Cafeteria. She will send you on a quest to save Christmas.
- Added Christmas decorations outside of the Cafeteria. Very festive!
- Added a new chivo for saving Christmas.
- Added some lovely modern art to Toto's/Tata's office, please check it out :3
The following bugs have been fixed
- The AI should no longer walk through the fences at the wheat farm.
- The respawn button will now properly be selected when the player dies.
- You no longer take burn damage after respawning in some cases.
- The revolver no longer breaks when new quests are added to the game.
- Fixed a minor visual bug on the foinal quest line.
Changed files in this update