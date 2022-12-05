 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anime Prison - Gisele's Escape update for 5 December 2022

Holiday Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10083842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey cuties, it's that time of year! Holiday! Well, almost.

It's Christmas time in the prison, and with that comes an update to Anime Prison - Gisele's Escape!

The following major changed have been made to the game

  • Added Mrs. Claus, she can appear as both an NPC and as a quest giver outside of the Cafeteria. She will send you on a quest to save Christmas.
  • Added Christmas decorations outside of the Cafeteria. Very festive!
  • Added a new chivo for saving Christmas.
  • Added some lovely modern art to Toto's/Tata's office, please check it out :3

The following bugs have been fixed

  • The AI should no longer walk through the fences at the wheat farm.
  • The respawn button will now properly be selected when the player dies.
  • You no longer take burn damage after respawning in some cases.
  • The revolver no longer breaks when new quests are added to the game.
  • Fixed a minor visual bug on the foinal quest line.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2066392
  • Loading history…
Depot 2066393
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link